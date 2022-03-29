Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find All Waddle Dees | World 3: Wondaria Remains

Completing every activity in the old amusement park.

Take a trip to Wondaria Remains, the flashy sci-fi amusement park of Kirby and the Forgotten Lands. The fun park is packed with dangerous traps and rusting diversions, making it the perfect playground for five more Waddle Dee filled levels. You’ll float through robotic parades, alien haunted houses, and even ride a roller coaster in a totally optional area. The crumbling Wondaria Park is an awesome location for a Kirby level, filled with the trickiest missions yet. Here you’ll learn how to 100% every stage in World 3 of the Forgotten Lands. That includes the big boss at the end.

More Kirby and the Forgotten Land guides:

World 1: Natural Plains All Waddle Dees | World 2: Everbay Coast All Waddle Dees | HAL Developer Room Easter Egg | How To Get Rare Stones | All Copy Abilities

Level 1: Welcome to Wondaria

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : In the area with the rampaging robots and oil, look on the left side for a star switch. This makes a Waddle Dee cage appear on the right — rush over and grab him before time runs out.

: In the area with the rampaging robots and oil, look on the left side for a star switch. This makes a Waddle Dee cage appear on the right — rush over and grab him before time runs out. Waddle Dee #2 : Hit the switch at the ladders, dodging the spinning rocket car rides. The switch unlocks a door up a ladder to the right of the first main star door — this takes you to a roller coaster ride! Near the end of the ride, activate the second star switch by holding left. It’s on the curve going down after the interior room. Hit the switch and a gate will unlock after the ride.

: Hit the switch at the ladders, dodging the spinning rocket car rides. The switch unlocks a door up a ladder to the right of the first main star door — this takes you to a roller coaster ride! Near the end of the ride, activate the second star switch by holding left. It’s on the curve going down after the interior room. Hit the switch and a gate will unlock after the ride. Waddle Dee #3 : In the third section with the spinning platforms, reach the center and hit the raised star switch. A Waddle Dee cage will appear over the last spinning platform obstacle.

: In the third section with the spinning platforms, reach the center and hit the raised star switch. A Waddle Dee cage will appear over the last spinning platform obstacle. Waddle Dee #4: Near the end of the level, you’ll need to gain the Water-Balloon Mouth power and clear out the gunk in the old fountain. Clear all four of the lower water vents to make the last Waddle Dee appear.

Mission: Help the lost ducklings find their mama

Duckling #1 : At the start of the level, look behind the popcorn stand on the left.

: At the start of the level, look behind the popcorn stand on the left. Duckling #2 : One is just to the right of the rocket ship statue on the stairs.

: One is just to the right of the rocket ship statue on the stairs. Duckling #3 : Behind the sign on the right.

: Behind the sign on the right. Duckling #4 : To the left of the rocket statue.

: To the left of the rocket statue. Duckling #5: From the mama duck, go toward the foreground. Behind the rocket ship statue, there’s a hidden duckling.

Mission: Enjoy the view from the top of the rocket

At the first start of the level, float up to the top of the rocket ship statue. Stand on the red pointy end to complete this quick mission.

Mission: Make all the wilted flowers bloom

Flowers #1-4 : Four flowers are found after gaining the Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode ability. Raise the platforms and you’ll find the first four wilted flowers in planters.

: Four flowers are found after gaining the Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode ability. Raise the platforms and you’ll find the first four wilted flowers in planters. Flowers #5-7 : Gain the second Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode and climb up the second set of platforms. You’ll find three wilted flowers in planters here.

: Gain the second Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode and climb up the second set of platforms. You’ll find three wilted flowers in planters here. Flower #8: The last flower is hidden. Clean the oil off the back-right corner where the previous three planters are located. The platform will lower and reveal an alcove with the last flower.

Level 2: Circuit Speedway

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Complete the first racetrack in 25 seconds or less to get a Waddle Dee reward.

: Complete the first racetrack in 25 seconds or less to get a Waddle Dee reward. Waddle Dee #2 : In the second area, progress until you spot the moving platform with a star switch. Hit the switch by jumping onto the platform or rolling a bomb, then enter the door. In the minigame, roll a bomb to hit the switch at the end of the moving platforms.

: In the second area, progress until you spot the moving platform with a star switch. Hit the switch by jumping onto the platform or rolling a bomb, then enter the door. In the minigame, roll a bomb to hit the switch at the end of the moving platforms. Waddle Dee #3 : After the Wild Edge mini-boss, collect the Sword Copy Ability and cut the grass on the right wall before the star door. You’ll find a hidden open vent that leads to this Waddle Dee.

: After the Wild Edge mini-boss, collect the Sword Copy Ability and cut the grass on the right wall before the star door. You’ll find a hidden open vent that leads to this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #4: At the second racetrack, you need to complete the race in 50 seconds or less. To do this, you need to pull off as many shortcuts as possible — look for openings covered with cardboard boxes or jump off bridges instead of going a full 360 around the loop.

Mission: Reach the first race’s goal within 20 seconds

You have to complete the first race in a very tight time limit. To do it, jump on the red / white tire barriers instead of driving around them. This helps you get through large gunk spots much faster.

Mission: Defeat Wild Edge using an Invincible Candy

In the second area, go to the optional mini-game room (the star switch) and unlock Waddle Dee #2. Climb the ladder and open the chest to the the Invincible Candy. Once you have it, sprint to the Wild Edge miniboss and defeat him.

Mission: Boost through the cardboard shortcuts

In the second racetrack, jump through all the cardboard box shortcuts. You’ll see stacks of four boxes filling in empty fence spaces. Jump through all of them and complete the race. This is required (basically) for completing the second race in the gold time limit.

Level 3: Invasion at the House of Horrors

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Near the end of the section with alien jumpscares, reach the star door and look for a hidden path on the right. There’s a flying crate — hit it when a picture of a caged Waddle Dee appears.

: Near the end of the section with alien jumpscares, reach the star door and look for a hidden path on the right. There’s a flying crate — hit it when a picture of a caged Waddle Dee appears. Waddle Dee #2 : In the Light-Bulb maze, reach the back-left corner. Before using the light switch to extend the bridge, climb the steps on the left to a mini-game room. Collect the Cutter power and shoot it out, holding the attack button to make the cutter spin mid-air. Stand to the left so it flies back to Kirby and hits the flying crate when a Waddle Dee appears to get another.

: In the Light-Bulb maze, reach the back-left corner. Before using the light switch to extend the bridge, climb the steps on the left to a mini-game room. Collect the Cutter power and shoot it out, holding the attack button to make the cutter spin mid-air. Stand to the left so it flies back to Kirby and hits the flying crate when a Waddle Dee appears to get another. Waddle Dee #3 : At the end of the Light-Bulb maze, look in the right-foreground at the exit star door. There’s a hidden path in the dark that takes you to a light switch and a Waddle Dee.

: At the end of the Light-Bulb maze, look in the right-foreground at the exit star door. There’s a hidden path in the dark that takes you to a light switch and a Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #4: At the third section of the map, you’ll ride on platforms while dodging (or destroying) alien jumpscares that pop out of the wall. At the end of the path, you’ll pass by a group of three aliens on the left. The Waddle Dee is right after! You can get him much easier by acquiring the Vending Machine before riding the platform.

Mission: Clear without touching any Ghost Gordos

A little tricky. The ghosts spawn in ambushes as you play through the map. Use Copy Abilities with strong offense to wipe them out before they can touch you! Upgraded abilities like Fire or Tornado work great for easy escapes. You don’t need to defeat them, just complete the whole level without getting damaged by a ghost.

In the Light-Bulb maze, remember that the ghost eyes are attracted to light. If you stand still and turn your light off, they’ll lose track of you and fly away.

Mission: Eat 3 of the ghosts’ hidden snacks

Snack #1 : Past the second alien jumpscare, look behind the neon glowing hexagons in the right corner.

: Past the second alien jumpscare, look behind the neon glowing hexagons in the right corner. Snack #2 : At the end of the Light-Bulb maze, look in the corner to the left of the star door.

: At the end of the Light-Bulb maze, look in the corner to the left of the star door. Snack #3: In the third section of the level with the falling paintings, climb up past the falling bomb enemy and enter an arena where many ghosts appear. In the back-right behind the hexagons, you’ll find the last snack.

Mission: Destroy 13 aliens by using the Vending Mouth

At the third falling painting trap, before the conveyors that take Kirby through a gauntlet of jumpscare aliens, you can approach the painting trap to make it fall down, revealing a Vending Mouthful Mode power. Use it to destroy all the aliens on the moving platform conveyors ahead.

Level 4: The Wondaria Dream Parade

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle #1 : Near the first star door exit. At the end of the first section of the map, at the top of the ramps with the parade floats.

: Near the first star door exit. At the end of the first section of the map, at the top of the ramps with the parade floats. Waddle #2 : In the second area, enter the mini-game door inside the circle platform with the spinning robot parade floats. In the minigame, you need to complete the track in fast time. To do that, you need to cheat. Use the Cone Mouthful Mode power to smash the crack on the ground near the car, then hit the switch to raise a bridge. Now you can complete the race in less than 5 seconds.

: In the second area, enter the mini-game door inside the circle platform with the spinning robot parade floats. In the minigame, you need to complete the track in fast time. To do that, you need to cheat. Use the Cone Mouthful Mode power to smash the crack on the ground near the car, then hit the switch to raise a bridge. Now you can complete the race in less than 5 seconds. Waddle #3 : Right after the minigame, continue and grab another Tornado Copy Ability from the enemy. On this high ledge, use the tornado and fly to the high tower on the right before falling down. There’s a Waddle Dee cage up there you can only reach from above.

: Right after the minigame, continue and grab another Tornado Copy Ability from the enemy. On this high ledge, use the tornado and fly to the high tower on the right before falling down. There’s a Waddle Dee cage up there you can only reach from above. Waddle #4 : In the next section, you’ll have to dodge even more parade robots. Reach the second water faucet and recharge your Water-Balloon Mouth. Ahead, use water to push the parade robots into the wall and reveal a hidden Waddle Dee. Smash the wall behind the Waddle Dee for a secret blueprint.

: In the next section, you’ll have to dodge even more parade robots. Reach the second water faucet and recharge your Water-Balloon Mouth. Ahead, use water to push the parade robots into the wall and reveal a hidden Waddle Dee. Smash the wall behind the Waddle Dee for a secret blueprint. Waddle #5: At the section where you have to run away from four lanes of parade robots, find the star switch on the right side of the track. Hit the switch then check the front-left of the track to find this Waddle Dee.

Mission: Help the lost ducklings find their mama

The lost ducklings are located at the start of the map. After climbing up and past the first two parade obstacles, you’ll find the first duckling on a blue bench.

All the ducklings are on blue benches as you progress. The last one is in the right-foreground near where the mama duck is waiting.

You’ll have to lead the ducklings through parade obstacles and enemies. If they get hit, they’ll panic and run around in a circle. Re-collect them so they’re following you!

Mission: Remove Elfilin’s wanted post

The wanted poster is located on the wall to the left of the second section of the map. When you reach the end of the path with Tornado enemies and gunk floors, you’ll drop into a low section surrounded by parade robots. Look on the wall to the left of the star door.

Mission: Clear without stepping on any mud

All the mud is limited to one section of the level. Use Kirby’s floating jumps and the Tornado Copy Ability to avoid all the gunk. This one is easy as long as you know that you need to do it.

Level 5: Danger under the Big Top

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Hit high-up Clawroline using Ranger

Using the Ranger Copy Ability, wait until the second phase then hit her while she’s hanging from scaffolding. Dodge her knife throw attack, then immediately stop and charge your aiming attack. Aim upward and unleash it after she jumps to another scaffold. Grab the Ranger Copy Ability before going into battle.

Mission: Defeat without hovering

To fight Clawroline without hovering, you’ll need to learn how to perform a slide dodge. Press [ZR / ZL + A] to slide. You can take damage, just don’t hover!

Mission: Clear within 1:30

Use the charge attack with the Gigant Sword to deal huge damage. You can absorb attacks from the boss — just land those heavy hits and you can rapidly drain her health.

Mission: Clear without taking any damage

Complete the other missions and learn all her moves — then take your time. I recommend hitting her with star attacks. Stars deal good damage and they’re safer to use than Copy Abilities. Take your time and hover to safely avoid AOE attacks.

More Kirby: Star Allies guides: