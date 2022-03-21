Elden Ring: How To Find The Weirdest Armor Sets & Shields

Elden Ring takes a medieval fantasy world and twists it into something completely bizarre and alien. Everything is weird and a little gross in Elden Ring‘s brutal open-world, and if you’re feeling less knightly and more like a deranged maniac, maybe you’ll want to look the part. We’ve found some very strange armor sets and shields in 100+ hours of playing, and now we’re going to share those strange sets with you. Put on your Pumpkin Helm and strap on the One-Eyed Shield, we’re going hunting for the oddest items in Elden Ring.

The weirdest armor sets of Elden Ring can get pretty gross. You’ll be able to cover yourself in disgusting Scarlet Rot mushrooms that protect you from the effects of the poison. Or you can get bizarre gear like a bulbous crystal helmet that triples the size of your head. And we can’t forget the Albinauric Mask that turns your character into a bloated toad human hybrid. Here’s where to get our favorite strange gear.

Mushroom Set

Located inside Seethewater Cave in northern Mt. Gelmier — the entrance is locked by two Stonesword Keys, and the cavern entrance is southwest (across the bridge) from the Corpse-Stench Shack.

This bizarre armor set isn’t really armor at all. It replaces your body with disgusting mushroom fungal growths. It doesn’t offer much protection but does give you incredibly high immunity to Scarlet Rot. Very good for sprinting through the Lake of Rot!

One-Eyed Shield

Dropped by the boss of Guardian’s Garrison in the Mountaintops of the Giants. The Guardian’s Garrison is a small fort on the way to the Giant Forge, right next to the bridge leading to Fire Peak.

This ugly one-eyed shield has a gun built into the mouth hole. Its special skill is shooting out flames while guarding. The weird face will become a lot more familiar when you encounter the Fire Giant boss later in the same area — or at least, the second phase.

Pumpkin Helm

A very simple pumpkin-shaped helmet. Dropped by Pumpkin Head enemies — can be found in Castle Morne, Waypoint Ruins, Fort Haight or Saintsbridge.

This bulbous head covering is both hilarious and weird enough to confuse your PVP opponents. There is no set, so you’ll have to find different armor to match the overgrown size. We’ve got a few ideas.

Okina Mask

Part of the White Reed Armor Set, the actual mask is acquired separately by defeating Bloody Finger Okina in the Mountaintops of the Giants. He spawns at the Church of Repose in the southern edge of the region.

The Okina Mask is what makes this set special. A wild, scowling old man face with a shock of white hair. If you want to give yourself an old, gross monstrous visage, this is the best possible choice.

Great Turtle Shield

Reach the Castle Morne Rampart site of grace and use the gust of wind to the east to reach a high tower. Search the corpse here to collect this turtle shell shield.

It’s exactly what the name describes. This shield is just a very large turtle shell. If you’re feeling some turtle energy, or just want to wear it on your back for maximum turtle-y ness. Just don’t wear it around Miriel, the Turtle Pope in the Church of Vows. Even if you do, he’ll forgive you for this transgression against turtle-kind.

Albinauric Mask

One of the stranger masks in the game lets you cosplay as the oversized Albinaurics enemies. Technically, you’re wearing one of these heads — but you look exactly like one! At least you do in the head region. Find the mask in the Volcano Manor area. Reach the secret prison town behind the manor, then to the Guest Hall site of grace.

From the Guest Hall, go left and up the stairs to the upper floor. Go outside and use the ladder to reach the rooftop. Jump off the right-side of the roof to reach a room guarded by an Omenkiller enemy. You’ll find the Albinauric Mask inside. Now you can be a weird toad man.

Lusat’s Set

Lusat is one of the Primeval Sorcerers. Those guys have some weird taste in fashion. Lusat’s Set consists of an enormous blue crystal orb that almost looks like an eye — it covers the entire head. You’ll find this set from Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway.

You’ll find Sellia Hideaway while completing Sorceress Sellan’s quest. She’ll send you to various Primeval Sorcerer locations. Sellan can be found in Witchbane Ruins, at the flooded village in the west of the Weeping Peninsula. When she sends you to find Lusat, look to the graveyard to the south of Fort Faroth. Attack the cliff wall behind the altar in the back of the graveyard to find a hidden underground passage.

Lionel’s Set

The next version of the Onion Knight, Lionel’s Set depicts a great oversized belly and an enormous metal wide-brimmed hat. If you’re playing online, you’ll see lots of invaders wearing this absurdly big armor. And now you can get it yourself.

The entire set is found in Roundtable Hold. Find the balcony, jump down and search the beds in the door to the left. One bed has a dead body with this set.

Goldmask’s Set

Gain the deranged armor of Goldmask — which is basically a giant plate-sized golden mask and a shiny bikini under some rags. The set is so weird, it’s worth getting the mask and the rags separately. Each can be found at a different spot.

The Radiant Gold Mask is located in Altus Plateaus. The mask is on the large broken bridge to the east of Dominula, Windmill Village. Go to the Windmill Pastures and check the edge of the bridge. You can reach it from a large gust of wind.

The rest of the Goldmask Set is found on Goldmask himself. To begin the quest, talk to Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold. Complete his quest chain — he’ll move (with Goldmask) to Altus Plateau, then to Leyndell. At the coliseum, wait until after you’ve completed Crumbling Farum Azula, then return to the City of Ash. Go to where the coliseum was located, and you’ll be able to loot Goldmask’s body. You’ll need to reset the area once and go back to find it.

Jellyfish Shield

Ever wanted a flattened jellyfish as a shield? Now you can! This shield is even see-thru like all the spectral jellyfish you’ll meet. The lore says that some physical attacks can pass right through the supple body of the shield, but the Great Shield provides 100% physical protection. Don’t listen to the lore.

The shield is located on a dead body to the north of the Four Belfries. The Belfries are located on the ridge in the west of Liurnia of the Lakes. From the Foot of the Four Belfries site of grace, travel north and you’ll encounter a body surrounded by spirit jellyfish. That’s who you want to loot.

Got more weird outfits and crazy shields you think belong on this list? These are some of the strangest pieces of gear we found in our long, long journey — but I’ve got no doubt there’s more just waiting to be found. Let us know!

