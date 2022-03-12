Elden Ring: How To Fully Upgrade The Crimson Flask | Sacred Tears & Golden Seeds Locations

Your Crimson Flask is your lifeblood in Elden Ring. The Flask of Crimson Tears is your all-purpose healing item that refills every time you rest. You’ll start out with limited healing, but as you progress through the game, you’ll be able to upgrade with two key items — Sacred Tears and Golden Seeds. These rare upgrade items allow you to increase the power of each healing usage and increase the total amount of times you can heal respectively. They’re incredibly useful, and even if they’re not too hard to find, you can easily miss them. If you’re sick of searching and just want to know where these healing upgrade items are, check the full list of locations below.

All Sacred Tear Locations

Sacred Tears are special consumable items that increase the potency of your healing flask. Use them at any site of grace to permanently upgrade your flask — these increase your healing potential with each use. You can upgrade your healing to +12 by finding all Sacred Tears.

Third Church of Marika, Limgrave

Fourth Church of Marika, Limgrave

Church of Pilgrimage, Limgrave

Callu Baptismal Church, Limgrave

Church of the Plague, Caelid

Church of Irith, Liurnia of the Lakes

Church of Inhibition, Liurnia of the Lakes

Bellum Church, Liurnia of the Lakes

Second Church of Marika, Altus Plateau

Stormcaller Church, Altus Plateau

Church of Repose, Mountaintops of the Giants

First Church of Marika, Mountaintops of the Giants

All Golden Seed Locations

Golden Seeds increase the amount of charges in your flask. By using Golden Tears at the site of grace, you can upgrade your healing uses by +1. You can unlock a total number of 14 charges if you find all Golden Seeds.

Golden Seed #1: Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, Limgrave – Inside the tutorial dungeon at the Stranded Graveyard, use a Stonesword Key to enter the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. The trap dungeon leads to an Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss. Defeat it and it will drop a seed.

Golden Seed #2: Callu Baptismal Church, Weeping Peninsula – Travel south from the church to find a seed along the wall.

Golden Seed #3: Fort Haight, Limgrave – Near the entrance to the fort, located south of Mistwood.

Golden Seed #4: Fort Haight, Limgrave – If you conquer Fort Haight for the NPC Kenneth Haight, the shouting NPC will relocate there. Kill him and he drops a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #5: Stormgate, Limgrave – On the path between Stormgate and Stormhill Shack, you’ll find this Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #6: Stormhill Shack, Limgrave – Complete Roderika’s quest and she’ll give you a Golden Seed. Bring her the Chrysalid’s Memento in the body pile near the grafting room of Stormveil Castle.

Golden Seed #7: Stormveil Castle, Limgrave – Near the Secluded Cell site of grace, pick this golden seed off a glowing tree.

Golden Seed #8: Stormveil Castle, Limgrave – In an underground chamber accessed from the Liftside Chamber, exit the interior and drop down to the right. At the bottom of the sewer, you’ll find an Ulcerated Tree Spirit miniboss. Defeat it to gain a hidden Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #9: Worshipper’s Woods, Siofra River – In the underground Siofra River, find this seed to the northwest of the Worshipper’s Woods site of grace.

Golden Seed #10: Academy Gate Town, Liurnia of the Lakes – At a glowing tree at the flooded gate town.

Golden Seed #11: Outside Raya Lucaria Academy, Liurnia of the Lakes – Northeast of the Main Academy Gate site of grace, at the base of a glowing tree.

Golden Seed #12: Raya Lucaria Academy, Liurnia of the Lakes – Past the Red Wolf of Radagon boss fight, you’ll reach a small courtyard in the academy grounds with a glowing tree.

Golden Seed #13: Caria Manor, Liurnia of the Lakes – Found on a ghostly tree in the north of Caria Manor, on the upper levels near the boss arena.

Golden Seed #14: Beastial Sanctum, Caelid – South of the Beastial Sanctum, you’ll find this glowing tree in a very hostile area.

Golden Seed #15: Sellia, Town of Sorcery – At a ghost tree in the northern section of the ruined town.

Golden Seed #16: Nokstella, Eternal City – Reach the massive corpse throne where the Moon of Nokstella is acquired. There’s an additional exit to the south that leads to a lift. It’ll take you to this seed.

Golden Seed #17: Lake of Rot – Reach the Grand Cloister site of grace, then travel down to the base of the nearby crimson rot waterfall. Defeat the monster at the base of the waterfall to get this seed.

Golden Seed #18: Windmill Village, Altus Plateau – At a glowing tree southwest of Windmill Village.

Golden Seed #19: Seethewater River, Mt. Gelmir – Exiting the river passage, you’ll find a glowing tree with this seed.

Golden Seed #20: Altus Highway Junction, Altus Plateau – At a glowing tree directly north of the Altus Highway Junction site of grace.

Golden Seed #21+#22: Leyndell Outer Wall, Altus Plateau – Reach the southern (main) gate leading to Leyndell. Found on the huge circular spoke rode that leads to the main entrance of Leyndell, past the pair of mounted knights. In the courtyard between the two outer walls, this is the southern circular spoke. Located directly next to the Outer Wall Phantom Tree site of grace.

Golden Seed #23+#24: Leyndell Outer Wall, Altus Plateau – On the same road as the previous two Golden Seeds, you’ll find another set of two at the next circular spoke in the road to the north.

Golden Seed #25: Outer Wall Phantom Tree, Altus Plateau – South of the Outer Wall Phantom Tree site of grace, an Ulcerated Tree Spirit can spawn in an unnamed camp. Defeat it to gain a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #26: Minor Erdtree, Altus Plateau – At the Altus Plateau Minor Erdtree (not the Leyndell Erdtree) there’s a golden seed in the forest to the northwest. This is the Erdtree near the Woodfolk Ruins.

Golden Seed #27: Erdtree-Gazing Hill, Altus Plateau – Located just north of Lux Ruins at a glowing tree.

Golden Seed #28: Avenue Balcony, Leyndell – Just north of the site of grace, drop down to a door and enter to reach an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Defeat it to gain a seed.

Golden Seed #29: West Capitol Rampart, Leyndell – Found at a nearby glowing tree watched by a gargoyle.

Golden Seed #30: Grand Lift of Rold, Forbidden Lands – After exiting Leyndell, find a glowing tree on the path to the Grand Lift of Rold — this is at the bottom of the lift.

Golden Seed #31: Flame Peak, Mountaintops of the Giants – On the path leading to the Fire Giant boss arena, which is the large field before the Forge of the Giants.

Golden Seed #32: Minor Erdtree, Mountaintops of the Giants – In the valley northeast of the Minor Erdtree.

Golden Seed #33: Giant’s Mountaintop Catacaomps, Mountaintops of the Giants – Defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit inside the dungeon.

Golden Seed #34: Ordina, Consecrated Snowfield – On a glowing tree to the southwest of Ordina, Liturgical Village.

Golden Seed #35: Crumbling Farum Azula – At the top of the Dragon Temple lift, you’ll find a glowing tree in the fountain courtyard.

Golden Seed #36: Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree – Deep in this dungeon, you’ll reach a flood of rot past the Drainage Channel site of grace. At the second flooded rot area, go to the southwest to find an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Destroy it to gain a seed.

There are many more than 30~ Golden Seeds in Elden Ring, but you only need 30 to gain the maximum amount of healing charges.

