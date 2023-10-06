22 Best Nintendo Switch FPS Games of All Time

It’s been a little over five years since the release of the Nintendo Switch, the console that forever altered the landscape of handheld gaming. In that time, tons of developers and publishers have ported their games to the console as well as created new games with the platform in mind. Considering that, check out our list of the best FPS games to play on the Nintendo Switch below! Hopefully, you’ll find something new to add to your library.

#22 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: May 23, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox | Nintendo

Shooters are arguably the gaming genre that has evolved the most over the years and for good reason. But sometimes you want to enjoy that “old-school-style” that started the genre in the first place. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a title that does that in spades.

It exists within the established universe, but it also builds its own take on it with pixel graphics and ensures the blood is flowing with every bad guy you kill.

The gameplay is meant to be both stylish and deeply satisfying. So, no one will fault you if you enjoy killing everything in sight. Okay, maybe they will. But you’re a Space Marine! Who cares what they think?

#21 Metroid Prime Remastered

Platform: Switch

Release Date: February 08, 2023

Nintendo

For the early parts of her career, the adventures of Samus Aran were told from the 2D side-scrolling perspective. Those titles helped make Samus an icon and then helped create the “Metroidvania” experience.

But then, on the Nintendo Gamecube, Retro Studios shifted the perspective and turned the franchise into an FPS! Now, you’ll get to experience that first time with Metroid Prime Remastered!

On the planet Tallon IV, Samus must fight through a hostile world full of creatures and villainous Space Pirates using abilities old and new to save the galaxy. Do you think you’re up to the task? Jump in and find out!

#20 Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Initial Release date: October 21, 1998

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One,

Developers: Nightdive Studios, Iguana Entertainment, Inc., Iguana West

Publisher: Nightdive Studios

You’d think after everything that Turok did in his first game he’d be able to relax and enjoy his work. But alas, it’s not to be. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil picks up right after the events of the first game when Turok tries to destroy the Chronocepter. But even though he threw it into a volcano, all that happened was a new threat being unleashed.

Now, Turok must face off against the Primagen, and defeat all manner of man and beasts. All to reach the Mother of all beasts and stop this madness once and for all!

The classic game has been brought to the Switch, and you’d be foolish to not try out the title.

#19 Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Release date: May 21, 2013

Developer: Techland

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Publishers: Techland, Ubisoft

The days of the Western may be gone in the minds of moviemakers, but video games are more than willing to pick up the slack. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a great example of a Western video game showcasing all that made the genre and the period so special.

You’ll play as a bounty hunter tasked with taking down some of the most infamous outlaws in all of the Wild West. You’ll have to be both quick on the draw and accurate in your shot to survive the gun battles to come.

There are plenty of gunfights to be had in Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, and you’ll get to choose what kind of gunslinger you want to be in terms of skillset. So load up that pistol and saddle up. Those bounties won’t get themselves.

#18 Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Release date: October 15, 2021

Developer: Crytek

Publisher: Crytek

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is a faithful upgrade of the three games in the franchise, all of which pushed FPS gameplay forward, especially in the realm of graphics.

You’ll play as a super soldier dispatched to an island for a mission. Then, everything goes wrong when you’re asked to stop a sudden alien invasion! Your superpowered suit will help you even the odds against the foes as you upgrade it to fit your style of play.

With three different stories and a lot of armor upgrades across the trilogy you’re going to have a lot to do and a lot to kill! You better get started.

#17 Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition

Release date: July 21, 2022

Publisher: Active Gaming Media

Developer: FYQD Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC

While this is the sequel to the original Bright Memory game, the world and story are entirely different. Plus, the combat is more intense, and the system behind it is overhauled for the better.

The game takes place in 2036 when an odd phenomenon in the skies reveals a mystery of multiple worlds. It also causes strange beings to invade Earth! You’ll have to stop them from succeeding in their invasion.

You’ll wield a powerful sword and an assortment of guns to repel the threats. Use wicked combos and load your guns with a variety of ammunition to dish out the damage you want. Oh, and your sword can repel gunfire. That should be helpful!

#16 DOOM Eternal

Release date: March 20, 2020

Developers: id Software, Panic Button Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, MORE

Publishers: Bethesda Softworks, Limited Run Games

DOOM Eternal is the second entry in the reboot of the DOOM saga. It boasts some of the most intense gameplay you’ll ever see, so be ready for the carnage.

You’ll once again play the Slayer, an entity tasked with defending the planet Earth from a demonic threat. This time though, the demons are now on Earth.! You have to send them back to where they came from or just kill them all to show why they shouldn’t have invaded in the first place.

With power and speed, you’ll bound through levels and use a menagerie of weapons to overcome the odds. Be smart with how you fight so you can grow as you kill enemies and be the ultimate Slayer of demonkind!

#15 Neon White

Release date: June 2022

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Angel Matrix, Ben Esposito

When heaven is in trouble and can’t take care of the dangers within, they have to call upon those of a dangerous nature to help them out.

Neon White provides players with a unique gameplay experience as they try to defeat evil and earn a better place in the afterlife. The unique element of the game is the card-based gameplay. In it, you can keep the cards you receive as you bound through levels and get weapons, or you can discard them and use abilities to traverse through the danger.

Learn more about yourself and your partners in crime to unravel a deeper story than you expect.

#14 Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Developer: Evil Mojo Games

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: June 2018

A free-to-play title, Paladins: Champions of the Realm is easy to pick up and play. Similar in feel to Overwatch, this title from Hi-Rez Studios brings the cross-platform hero shooter to the handheld platform without any graphical sacrifices. While there is a learning curve for more serious gamers, those with a casual interest in a fun fantasy FPS won’t regret grabbing this from the Switch eShop.

#13 Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus

Developer: MachineGames

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release Date: June 2018

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was a title that saw a port over to the Nintendo Switch about a year after its initial release. The story follows protagonist William ‘BJ’ Blazkowicz through a Nazi-controlled America as he searches for resistance leaders to assist him in the fight. The story was popular enough to garner enough love for a co-op sequel to be made featuring BJ’s twin daughters, Jessie and Zofia. New Colossus didn’t receive the greatest praise when it was put on Switch but we can all agree that it’s still an incredible story.

#12 DOOM

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release Date: November 2017

This rendition of DOOM brings back the mayhem and destruction from the original in a remade version for modern consoles. You’ll be met with incredible demons, intense weapons, and fast combat that will surely keep you coming back for more. The Nintendo Switch version was introduced a year later and still manages to hold onto all of these same features in a compact console. Players can enjoy the hellish single-player campaign as well as numerous multiplayer modes that you can play with up to 12 of your friends online.

#11 Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X|S, PC, Linux, Mac, Switch

Release Date: October 2021

With the sequel having been released not too long ago, now would be a great time to get into the handheld version of Dying Light. Utilize your parkour and crafting skills in-game to maneuver through a world full of infected zombies. The Switch version also comes with all available DLC including the critically acclaimed The Following. The port does a great job at staying true to the original in both graphics and gameplay so you’ll definitely want to be sure to pick this one up! Good night and good luck!

#10 Apex Legends

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: EA

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X|S, PC, iOS, Android, Switch

Release Date: March 2021

Respawn’s latest venture into the Titanfall universe allows players to participate in a massively popular online multiplayer battle royale for free. You can choose from different characters with unique abilities to create a squad of three teammates to battle against 20 other teams. The greatest thing about Apex Legends is that it allows for cross-platform play which means that even if your friends don’t have a Switch, you’ll still be able to team up.

#9 Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release Date: October 2019

In Overwatch, you choose from a set of several characters with differing abilities to participate in exciting multiplayer battles. The battle royale title also introduces several different game modes throughout the year in the form of events. These events happen relatively often and give players the chance to play for loot boxes that contain exclusive items. Overwatch provides some intense multiplayer combat and some of the best art direction in an FPS to date. A free-to-play sequel titled Overwatch 2 has been announced and there very well could be a Switch version available for fans to enjoy.

#8 Metro: 2033 Redux

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Linux, Mac, Switch

Release Date: February 2020

Moscow has been turned into a poisonous wasteland and the survivors are forced to live their lives underground, deep in the tunnels of forgotten metro stations. The story is based on a novel of the same name where you play as Artyom, who has never ventured outside of the underground before but must do so once the fate of mankind is left in his hands. Ammunition is scarce and you need to rely on the light of your flashlight to ensure that you can get to your destinations safely. You can also get two for the price of one since this game comes packaged with Metro: Last Light Redux when purchased physically.

#7 Metro: Last Light Redux

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Linux, Mac, Switch

Release Date: February 2020

Last Light follows the story of Artyom from the previous installment, Metro: 2033. A year later, Artyom’s missile strike against the Dark Ones has already occurred. There are two different play styles–Spartan and Survival–that give the game a survival horror approach or a combat skill approach, respectively. The game was co-written by the author of the original books and follows the tone of his vision. You can also get the previous installment of the Metro series with this game if you purchase it physically.

#6 Borderlands 2

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, Android, Switch

Release Date: May 2020

When Borderlands 2 arrived on the Switch, it was packaged as The Legendary Collection and also included Borderlands and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Despite being over a decade old, the second entry to the series deserves a spot on this list. You’ll be able to enjoy the game either by yourself or with a friend using local two-player split-screen or four-player online play. It also comes packed with all available DLC for you to enjoy.

#5 Portal 2

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Linux, Mac, Switch

Release Date: 2022

Portal 2 follows the role of Chell who is played exclusively from a first-person perspective. Players are tasked with solving puzzles using teleportation through portals that they can create. The game comes packaged as the Portal: Companion Collection and comes with the first Portal as well. If you’ve heard the phrase “the cake is a lie” and have always wondered where it is from, now’s your chance to find out.

#4 Dusk

Developer: David Szymanski

Publisher: New Blood Interactive

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, Switch

Release Date: October 2021

Looks can be deceiving. Dusk is a retro-styled first-person shooter developed completely by a single person. You’d think that you were playing a PlayStation 1 title in the best way possible while stepping into this unique game. Players are taken to the fictitious town of Dusk, Pennsylvania where they encounter several Lovecraftian horrors and demonic possessions. The gameplay is meant to emulate the visual and gameplay style of early first-person shooters and puts a greater emphasis on movement and speed. If you’re a fan of games like the original DOOM and Quake, you’ll have a blast.

#3 Bioshock Infinite

Developer: Irrational Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Mac, Linux, Switch

Release Date: May 2020

A personal favorite of the Gameranx staff, Bioshock Infinite is a first-person shooter that takes place in a fiction city-state in the sky called Columbia. You take on the role of Booker DeWitt who is tasked with escorting a woman named Elizabeth to New York City to wipe away Booker’s debt. The story takes plenty of twists and turns and creates an environment that is both very colorful and very serious. The game has an incredible narrative and unrivaled sound design which holds up on the portable console. The Switch version is packaged as The Complete Edition and comes with both Burial at Sea DLC packs for you to enjoy as well.

#2 BioShock: The Collection

Developer: 2K Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch

Release Date: May 2020

Bioshock: The Collection comes with all three games as well as their DLC. This version has been completely remastered and runs so smoothly on the Nintendo Switch. Each of these games is wildly different in its own right and each follows its own unique story. You’ll be able to use unique powers called Plasmids that allow you to manipulate elements and perform a variety of different attacks as well as use tons of high-powered weapons against your enemies. Some people would consider the first two to have a more survival-horror element to them but you’ll just have to play them for yourself to see.

#1 Superhot

Developer: Superhot Team

Publisher: Superhot Team

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, Oculus Quest, Switch

Release Date: August 2019

Superhot takes advantage of its minimalistic style to provide quick and addictive gameplay. Your objective is to take out hostile attackers using weapons that break very easily. Considering this, you’ll need to defeat your enemies and rely on them for more ammunition and weaponry. It’s also important to note that time only moves when you do. Of all the games featured on this list, we think this one is simply the most fun. Take advantage of 31 levels and defeat your enemies in unique ways with a variety of different weapons from billiard balls to simple fists.