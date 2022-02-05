Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Solve All Three Lake Trials | Solutions Guide

After defeating the five Noble Pokemon you’ll initiate the apocalypse of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The sky turns red, and only your trainer can stop the end times. By following the quest, you’ll be taken to three trial sites. Each trial is different, and some of them require a puzzling solution. Here we’ll cover how to handle each Alpha Pokemon that stands in your way, and how to solve each of the trials. The first trial is easy — the second and third trials are easy to fail. Learn how to overcome all three Lake Trials with the complete guide below.

Lake Verity Trial

To complete the trial, the trainer needs to battle an Alpha Pokemon then answer questions from a Legendary Pokemon.

Alpha Pokemon Battle: Goodra [Lvl. 58] is a powerful Steel / Dragon type. Bring a Pokemon with Fire type or Dragon type attacks to quickly defeat it.

After the Alpha Pokemon, a conversation will begin. Choose honestly and you’ll earn Mesprit’s Plume.

Lake Acuity Trial

For the second trial, the trainer needs to battle an Alpha Pokemon and answer a riddle.

Alpha Pokemon Battle: Zoroark [Lvl. 58] is a Normal / Ghost type and invulnerable to physical attacks. Bring Fighting or Dark type attacks to match it.

Riddle: “Combee. Zubat. Unown. Magneton. Dusclops. How many are their eyes? Tell me each, one by one yet all at once.”

Riddle Solution: 60131

For answering the riddle correctly, you’ll gain Uxie’s Claw.

Lake Valor Trial

Alpha Pokemon Battle: Overqwil [Lvl. 58] is a Dark / Poison type. Fight, Bug, Fairy, Ground, and Psychic types are all effective here.

The final trial gives you Balms and puts you in a Noble Pokemon battle against Azelf. Azelf doesn’t try to attack you but will dodge every balm you throw. Don’t give up!

To hit Azelf, you need to sneak behind it. Wait for it to teleport away from you after a throw attempt, then sneak until you can hit its back. If you’re too close or if its aware of your presence, it will turn to face you. One hit to the back and Azelf’s trial will be complete. You’ll gain Azel’s Fang.

With all three trials complete, we now have the key items necessary to craft the Red Chain and reach the final bosses of the story mode.

