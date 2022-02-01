Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms

Rotom the electric Pokemon isn’t your constant companion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but you can still catch this zippy Pokemon and change his forms with a semi-hidden method. The Ark Phone replaces the Rotom Pokedex from Sun & Moon, making Rotom less of a mascot for the game. You won’t be staring down Rotom’s blinking eyes whenever you open your Pokedex, but you can still have it join your adventures as a washing machine, refrigerator, or lawnmower. You might ask how that’s possible when Pokemon Legends is set before modern conveniences. I’ll explain. It all makes sense. Sort of.

How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms

Rotom is a special Electric / Ghost type Pokemon that doesn’t evolve. Instead, Rotom can change forms to become alternate dual-types. To catch Rotom and unlock his alternate forms, you’ll need to reach the Coronet Highlands region.

Rotom Location: Coronet Highlands – Appears in the Sacred Plaza, or in Stonetooth Rows. Search at Night. I had more luck finding Rotom in Stonetooth Rows.

To change Rotom into its five alternate forms, you need to talk to Ginter of the Gingko Guild out front of Galaxy HQ in Jubilife Village. One sells materials, while the other sells a random item. The mechanical items are expensive, and you’ll get a new one each time you revisit the village.

There are five mechanical items you can purchase. Each one costs 40,000.

Mechanical Circular Saw : Used to swap to Mow Rotom form.

: Used to swap to Mow Rotom form. Mechanical Cabinet : Used to swap to Frost Rotom form.

: Used to swap to Frost Rotom form. Mechanical Box : Used to swap to Heat Rotom form.

: Used to swap to Heat Rotom form. Mechanical Tub : Used to swap to Wash Rotom form.

: Used to swap to Wash Rotom form. Mechanical Pinwheel: Used to swap to Fan Rotom form.

When you purchase a mechanical item, it will appear in your home. Travel to your home and interact with the item and you can freely swap forms.

Like everything else that doesn’t belong in the Hisui region, these objects from the future fell through a space-time disruption. You can find other future objects like Link Cords to evolve Pokemon with a trade requirement. No more trading necessary. Gengar is finally free of one of the most annoying evolution methods.

