12 NEW Anime Games of 2022

After a new anime game to play this year? There are a few titles we think are worth keeping tabs on throughout 2022. Of course, we can’t necessarily rank these games quite yet as most of these titles have yet to release. With that said, here are a few games slated to launch this year so far.

#12 Phantom Breaker: Omnia

Developer: Mage-X, GameLoop

Publisher: Rocket Panda Games, Limited Run Games

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, NS

Release: March 15, 2022

Phantom Breaker is a game that launched back in 2011 initially. This fighting video game focused around a mysterious organization that had put together a tournament where the winner would get one wish granted. Now, this year we’re getting an updated version of this game. The release of Phantom Breaker: Omnia will bring players all the characters that were featured in the previous update to Phantom Breaker, Phantom Breaker: Extra. However, we know that the developers will be adding two new characters, a new fighting style, balance adjustments, a remixed soundtrack, and players can even go through the storylines depicted from the original release and the release Phantom Breaker: Extra.

#11 Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Atelier

Platform: PS4, PC, NS

Release: February 25, 2022

The Atelier games have been around for ages now. Initially, this IP came out back in 1997, a Japanese exclusive series. However, eventually, the games started to make their way out into other marketplaces by its sixth installment. Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book came out back in 2015, but we’re getting another game based around Sophie this year. This is another turn-based RPG where you’ll work with a party of heroes when fighting off randomly encountered enemies throughout the world.

Meanwhile, the actual game premise is set after Sophie left her hometown of Kirchen Bell. So far, the developers have revealed that this game will follow Sophie as she searches for Plachta when the two are separated within the dream world of Erde Wiege. As you can expect, you’ll meet new friends to join up with alongside the journey. If you haven’t played this franchise before, it’s probably best to go back and at least play Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. Otherwise, you could dabble in a lengthy history of Atelier game releases that date back to the PlayStation 2 era for Western markets.

#10 Neon White

Developer: Angel Matrix

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, NS

Release: 2022

Neon White is an upcoming fast-paced FPS. In this title, players are an assassin that was plucked out of hell. Now, you’re given a chance of redemption, where you’re competing for a place in eternal paradise, heaven. However, along the way, you’ll have to fight off a series of demonic enemies standing in your way. Developers are mixing this game up with a card system and parkour attributes. Overall, you’re gathering cards to unlock different weapons, whether they are ranged weapons to more melee weapons like swords. However, it looks like there are cards to acquire that unlock some new movement skills, such as a grapple system or a new dash to get an extra spurt of speed. At the moment, we don’t have a release date yet, but the developers are hoping that Neon White can come out sometime early this year.

#9 Overlord: Escape from Nazarick

Developer: Engines

Publisher: Kadokawa Corporation

Platform: PC, NS

Release: 2022

Overlord started back in 2010 as a Japanese light novel series. It grew so popular with fans that it sparked a run of both manga and anime. Now, fans of the IP can get ready for a new video game. This is not the first time we saw a game release for the franchise. First, there was a mobile title called Mass for the Dead, but it didn’t find much success before it was eventually shut down. Now, a Metroidvania is coming out this year called Overlord: Escape from Nazarick. This title will help revive the IP, and its story was overseen by the series creator, Kugane Maruyama. So far, from what we know about this title, we’ll get a new narrative journey following the beloved fan-favorite character Clementine. After waking up with no memories or abilities, players will guide Clementine throughout the Great Tomb of Nazarick. Here, you’ll have to uncover your abilities, fight off enemies, and search for a way towards your freedom.

#8 Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

Developer: Gravity Neocyon

Publisher: Gravity Interactive

Platform: Android, PC

Release: NA

A new game is coming this year if you’re a fan of the Ragnarok franchise. For those unaware, Ragnarok Online was an MMORPG that came out back during the early 2000s. Its popularity helped spawn an anime series along with additional games. This year, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories offers fans a follow-up story to enjoy. So far, we know that this game will be free to play and offer players a strategy card game. However, this is still an adventure RPG, so you’ll build up decks while taking on different characters. There are quests to take, dungeons to clear, an upgrade system towards your gear, and of course, PvP if you want something more competitive.

#7 Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Developer: Initi Creates

Publisher: Initi Creates

Platform: NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: January 27, 2022

Gunvolt fans have a brand new game out this year called Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. This particular installment will be set in an alternate world where you’re tossed in a wasteland run by androids. You’ll take the role of Copen as the protagonist comes with a few new notable attacks and mechanics to get around the platforms while slashing away enemy targets. Fans of the previous entry, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX from 2019, might find some interest in picking this title up. However, fans might be interested in this installment because this game will come packed with a full English voiceover, the first time in the series history.

#6 Coromon

Developer: Tragsoft

Publisher: Freedom Games

Platform: PC, NS, Android, iOS

Release: 2022

There are a few Pokemon clones and alternatives out there. With the franchise sticking with Nintendo’s own platforms for the major releases, players can still enjoy the overall gameplay style with titles like Coromon. Even the name sounds quite a bit like Pokemon. Overall, players are taking the role of a researcher that finds a new force threatening the world. You’ll need to gather a team and fight off the enemy. Like with the standard Pokemon games, there’s plenty of exploration, wild encounters, catching different creatures, puzzles to solve, and battles to get into. We’re sure you’re well familiar with Pokemon at this point, but for this year, outside of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you could consider giving Coromon a chance, especially if you want the more traditional style Pokemon game to play.

#5 Palworld

Developer: Pocketpair

Publisher: Pocketpair

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Palworld is a Pokemon clone, but it’s offering players quite a bit more than what you would find from a Game Freak release. Instead, the game offers players a world where you have all kinds of unique elemental creatures. However, how you live in this world seems to be up to you. You can capture these critters, hunt them down, force them into battle, or use them as tools. Have these creatures work on factory assembly lines, build up different constructions, mainline your farmland, or use them as a source of food. It’s what a Pokemon game might be like if it wasn’t catering to a younger audience of players and longtime fans. So with that said, players can begin their poaching battles and craft up a winning team of these creatures sometime later this year.

#4 Gungrave Gore

Developer: Iggymob

Publisher: Iggmob, Prime Matter, Koch Media

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Gungrave is a long-running video game franchise, but now we have a new installment coming out. After being a bit dormant, Gungrave Gore is looking to become a new standalone release that will appeal to both veteran fans along with newcomers. This means you don’t have to play past games to enjoy this installment. Players are once again tossed into the role of Grave, who is an insanely talented hitman. Killed but brought back to life, Grave has lost his memories. However, with his memories gone, Grave also discovers that he lacks emotions now. Ultimately, this makes Grave an even more dangerous opponent who will stop at nothing to get the job done. Just what all Grave will get thrown his way remains to be seen, but fortunately, we’ll get to dive back into this franchise sometime later this year.

#3 Crystar

CRYSTAR_20190329170929

Developer: Gemdrops

Publisher: NIS America

Platform: PS4, PC, NS

Release: March 29, 2022 NS

Crystar is not necessarily a new game. This title came out starting in 2018. However, we’re including it in our list today because Crystar is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Players are getting an action RPG where you’re taking the role of a young girl named Rei. An evil revenant attacks Rei and her sister from purgatory within the narrative. While Rei was able to fight off the antagonist, the process also led to her sister’s death, Hatada. Fortunately, Rei strikes a deal with the two demonic leaders of purgatory. If Rei can fight off select designated targets in time, the demons will revive her sister. As mentioned, this game has already released a few years ago, and fans have enjoyed the game. In particular, there is a ton of love for the emotional storyline to keep players tagging along.

#2 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Developer: Arc System Works, P-Studio

Publisher: Atlus USA

Platform: Arcade, PS3, 360, PC, NS, PS4

Release: March 17, 2022 PC, NS, PS4

The Persona franchise is well-beloved, and it has gained a new massive following after Persona 5’s release. However, there are still quite a few ports and releases to give players an incentive in going back to Persona 4. This game installment has been out for a while, but like Persona 5, there are spin-off games. One of the spin-off games warranted its own sequel. That’s, of course, Persona 4 Arena.

In 2014, we received Persona 4 Arena Ultimax to close out the Arena chapter. Overall, this is a traditional fighting game where we get different characters battling it out head to head. Meanwhile, the narrative is told through a series of visual novel cutscenes. Again, this game has been out since 2014, but we have it on our list because we’re getting a port to the PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 platforms this year. So whether you played this game when it initially launched or are completely new, there’s another reason to get into Persona 4 this year.

#1 Dragon Ball The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball The Breakers is a game that takes a familiar formula we’ve seen in other popular multiplayer games. Essentially this is a 1v7 title where you have a group of survivors facing an enemy. Overall, survivors are completing different objectives in order to escape the area while the overpowered enemy is searching for the survivors to take out. As the name suggests, this popular gameplay formula is centered around the Dragon Ball Z IP. You’ll take the role of different survivors who have to escape the area being terrorized by an iconic villain such as Cell or Frieza. It’s certainly a big change-up from the usual fighting titles we see release based on the franchise. At the moment, we don’t have a specific release date attached to the game, but we should receive the title at some point during this year.