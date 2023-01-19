15 BEST Zombie Games of 2022

We typically see quite a few zombie games release into the marketplace annually. If you enjoy fighting off the undead, gathering resources, and trying to stay alive then check out our list. In this list we’re going to highlight the best upcoming zombie games that are coming out this year. Of course, you’ll want to check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list with new information and video games.

Disclaimer: The Day Before, Projekt Z, No More Room in Hell 2, ILL NESS, Showa American Story, Outbreak Island, Aftermath, Dead Matter and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle removed as it was delayed to 2023.

#15 The Last of Us: Part I

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release date: September 02, 2022

Platform: PS4

The Last Of Us was already one of the greatest games of all time, but with the work Naughty Dog put into The Last Of Us: Part I, a GOAT has managed to get even greater. Every asset rebuild or reworked, every conceivable accessibility feature added, and every ounce of visual quality squeezed out of both the engine and the PS5 – The Last Of Us: Part I is the pinnacle of what a 1:1 remake needs to be. Of course, the original, and the PS4 remaster still look and play exceptionally well, but this latest remake is the best way to play from now on.

#14 Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Release date: November 10, 2022

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

The February launch of Dying Light 2 was already an amazing start, but the release of the Bloody Ties DLC later in the year was the perfect cherry on top of a very tasty cake indeed. You can take on this DLC whenever you please, with the events serving as a side-story to the main game of Dying Light 2 – Aiden is called by a mysterious stranger to take part in tryouts for an underground fight club in Villedor, and of course, things devolve and get blood from there!

#13 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

Developer: PopCap Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: May 16, 2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Plants vs. Zombies is arguably a franchise that shouldn’t have become as big as it did, but it did, and most are grateful for that. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition is the latest compilation of what came before and it’s really big.

So when the zombies have taken over Sububria, the plants are driven to take it back, and they’ll use all the unique plant species they have to make that happen!

With various modes that you can play with all sorts of people, you’re going to be hard-pressed to not have a good time with this game.

#12 Acquitted

Release date: May 2, 2022

Developer: Nordic Empire Games

Publisher: Nordic Empire Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re like a lot of other people, you just want a zombie game where you can jump in and shoot a lot of zombies with as many weapons as possible. Acquitted will let you do just that. Because in this game, you’ll be brought into a roguelike world with base building, tower defense mechanics, and of course, lots of weapons to go and use as you blast through a fully destructible area to take out as many zombies as possible.

But the variety isn’t just in the world and the variety of weapons, but the variety of zombies! Big ones, small ones, all are on the table (metaphorically speaking). So learn their tactics, and take them all out so you can survive!

#11 The House of the Dead: Remake

Developer: Forever Entertainment S.A., MegaPixel Studio

Publisher: Forever Entertainment S.A., Microids, Maximum Games

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S, NS, PS5

Release: April 7, 2022

While fans are enjoying a kind of “renaissance” of sorts in terms of what horror games can be on modern systems, there was a time when you got the most of that genre from arcade games. And now, one of the most famous of them is coming to consoles via The House of the Dead: Remake.

Yep, the classic arcade game is coming to consoles and it’ll be remade from the top down to ensure that not only does it play like the arcade game of old, but that it delivers the scares just like the original title did.

So if you’re looking for an old-school feel to games, you’ll want to get this title.

#10 SurrounDead

Developer: PlaySurrounDead

Publisher: PlaySurrounDead

Release date: June 24, 2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows

5 years ago, a virus came upon the world and changed everything. Zombies were born, and the world was never the same.

5 years later, the world is still a mess. The survivors are so scattered that no one can lead the world into the future, and that means you are basically on your own and trying to survive. You’ll have to explore and scavenge across the lands to find weapons and supplies in order for you to survive.

Just be careful, the dead are still out there, and they’ll come for you if they sense you. Will you be able to survive? Or will you become one of the next victims of the dead?

#9 REQUISITION VR

Release date: September 22, 2022

Developer: Arcadia

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Spheroom, Arcadia

For those wanting a truly horrifying yet invigorating zombie VR experience, REQUISITION VR is for you. You are a part of the city of Autumn, which in regular times would be a great place to go and stay…but that’s not what it is right now.

Something horrible has happened and now the city is covered in a yellow fog. A fog that is turning people into monsters, ones you’ll have to fight in order to survive.

Using your actual hands and all that you can find, you’ll need to craft weapons in order to survive fights with intense mutants. But the question remains, what happened to this place, and can you live long enough to find out?

#8 Synced: Off Planet

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: Proxima Beta SG

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Synced: Off Planet is an upcoming PVP with PVE elements as well. In this game, you’re battling against swarms of corrupted human cyborgs, which are a bit like zombies. This is a competitive game where the goal is to reach the rockets leaving the planet, but you’ll have to fight off other players and the corrupted cyborgs called Nanos. You can even essentially hack into Nanos and have them help you fight off enemies. It’s an interesting concept, and while it’s not necessarily zombies, you might find some enjoyment out of this game. Unfortunately, like some other games we’re interested in trying out this year, we’re still uncertain just when this game will actually hit the marketplace. But right now, it does look like the title will arrive sometime this year, 2022.

#7 Resident Evil Re:Verse

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

Resident Evil has a strong following, and outside of the mainline installments, Capcom had delivered some small spin-off titles for players to enjoy. We’re set to receive a new spin-off game called Resident Evil RE:Verse this year. This is an online deathmatch setup as a third-person shooter. Players will be stepping into the roles of different characters and villains from the iconic Resident Evil franchise, where you’ll be battling out with a variety of weaponry and BOWs. So far, the single trailer released showcases players in the Raccoon City Police Department from Resident Evil 2, but we’ve seen characters from Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 featured as well. We’re not sure just how many characters and settings will get with this game, but this looks like an exciting twist to the long-running video game franchise.

#6 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 2022

With Evil Dead: The Game will throw players into iconic characters from the iconic IP, such as the different films and television series. This online multiplayer game acts a bit like Dead By Daylight, a popular video game title that has an active community of followers today. From what we know so far, this game will follow a narrative in which a portal has opened up, allowing all sorts of creatures to lurk into our world. Players must work together to fight off these creatures, compete for objectives and close up the portal. Meanwhile, among the group of players is a player taking the role of a creature who is attempting to overthrow humanity and further unleash hell onto the world.

#5 SCP: Pandemic

Developer: Affray Interactive

Publisher: Affray LLC

Platform: PC

Release: February 22, 2022

SCP: Pandemic is centered around an organization conducting horrifying experiments. When a whistleblower alerts the world of their projects which are now threatening human life, elite tactical organizations are sent in to clean up the mess. Players will be going through this game as they venture to one of the facilities to clean up some of the mess. We know that players are going to be gunning through security to terrifying creatures looking to sink their teeth into you. This is not the first SCP game to release into the marketplace ad we know that this upcoming installment is only released as an early access title. So while it will launch this year, the developers will still be actively working on the project.

#4 Resident Evil Village DLC

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Resident Evil Village is easily one of the most important games in the RE franchise (and no, not just because of the creation of Lady D…but that didn’t hurt!), and given how successful it was, it’s not surprising that DLC was going to be made for it.

In this case though, the Resident Evil Village DLC is multi-layered. For example, you’ll get a story DLC where you’ll get to play as Rose Winters years after the events of Village as she’s brought back to the village in which she was taken.

There are also new ways to play the main game via the 3rd person camera, additions to the Mercenaries mode, and more!!

#3 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

The Callisto Protocol is a game being developed under Glen Schofield, who you might know of from the Dead Space franchise. This game is taking up quite a bit of comparison to the IP. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen The Callisto Protocol very much at the moment, but we do know that this takes place in the distant future. Set in 2320, players are taking the role of a prisoner on their way to a facility on Jupiter’s moon called Callisto. However, upon arriving at the moon, some kind of an alien parasite has burst into the shuttle, leaving you with not only a second chance of freedom but a massive uphill battle against this monstrous threat. With Dead Space Remake also coming out soon, we’re interested in seeing just how The Callisto Protocol shapes up and compares to the already established IP. Currently, the game is slated to release sometime this year, so more information will likely find its way out into the public sooner rather than later.

#2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games are all about tactical FPS gameplay. One of the more popular releases that continue to find support online is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege. This title has teams of players working together to defeat the enemy through a series of rounds. Now, a game with the same formula but a different setting will arrive this year. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction is centered around a tactical team of players as they fight off a new hostile enemy. Instead of terrorists, this game is centered around an alien parasite that looks to spread its deathly infection across the world. Players will be gunning down these creatures and rescuing those that become infected. Speaking of creatures, we know that there will be a variety of sub-types to fight off. Each will have its unique abilities and attributes. This might be camouflage, summoning enemies towards a location, or emitting poisonous gas. It’s gained quite a bit of attention online, and we’re certainly interested in seeing just how this game holds up against the already well-established Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will once again set players back into a world filled with zombies. In fact, the game will take place fifteen years into the apocalypse, where much of humanity has been cut down to nothing. Only small areas remain for those who wish to seek refuge, but these places often are under the control of different factions. Within the game, players will be sent to one of these safe havens, which is in a constant battle between factions. Just like with the previous installment, there’s a focus on parkour and melee combat. With zombies being incredibly aggressive at night, players will have to freerun, vault, and climb away from danger. Developers have also expressed that they tweaked the combat to work more alongside parkour. So while you’re vaulting and running around the area, you can string together a series of melee attacks.

Bonus

Bonus Zombie Cure Lab

Developer: Thera Bytes GmbH

Publisher: Aerosoft GmbH

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Zombie Cure Lab is a cutesy and wacky video game. Players are going through a base building and colony simulation experience in this title. Essentially, players are working to cure zombies and force them into doing your own bidding. This means making zombies more suitable for farming, defenses, or building up new structures. It’s a unique take to the genre and one that’s worth adding in as a bonus title to keep in mind of.