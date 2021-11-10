Pikmin Bloom: Everything You Need To Unlock By Leveling Up | Level 1-19 Requirements Guide

If you want to unlock everything to play around with in Pikmin Bloom, you’ll need to level up. The only way to level up is to earn steps — literally, just walking. You don’t have to walk distance, because Pikmin Bloom counts your literal steps. That’s a complete reversal from Pokemon GO, Niantic’s massive social monster collecting game. You can walk while standing still and earn plenty of steps. Yes, this is one game you can actually play on a treadmill.

And you just might need it, because if you want to unlock all the features of Pikmin Bloom, you need to reach at least Level 19. Once you hit Level 19, you’ll have unlocked all the features — you can continue to level up, all the way to 100, but you won’t earn any new major Pikmin or bonus features. If you really want to see everything Pikmin Bloom has to offer, you need to fulfill the following requirements.

As you level up in Pikmin Bloom, you’ll unlock more useful in-game features. Here’s how to unlock everything — new unlocks stop at Level 19. After that, leveling up will just make it so you can increase your total number of Pikmin.

Level 1: You’ll start at Level 1.

Level 2 :

: Requirements: Complete the Tutorial | 10 Steps

Level 3 :

: Requirements: 500 Steps

Level 4 : Unlocks Yellow Pikmin

: Unlocks Yellow Pikmin Requirements: Grow 2 Pikmin | 1,500 Steps

Level 5 :

: Requirements: Get 1 Yellow Pikmin | 3,000 Steps

Level 6 : Unlocks Expeditions

: Unlocks Expeditions Requirements: Get 2 Pikmin | 5,000 Steps

Level 7 : Unlocks Blue Pikmin & Detector

: Unlocks Blue Pikmin & Detector Requirements: Complete 1 Expedition | 7,500 Steps

Level 8 :

: Requirements: Grow 1 Blue Pikmin | 10,500 Steps

Level 9 :

: Requirements: Pick 50 Flower Petals | 14,000 Steps

Level 10 : Unlocks Decor Pikmin

: Unlocks Decor Pikmin Requirements: Plant 300 Flowers | 18,000 Steps

Level 11 :

: Requirements: Grow 2 New Pikmin | 23,000 Steps

Level 12 :

: Requirements: Complete 5 Expeditions | 29,000 Steps

Level 13 : Unlocks Purple Pikmin

: Unlocks Purple Pikmin Requirements: Grow 3 New Pikmin | 36,000 Steps

Level 14 :

: Requirements: Grow 1 Purple Pikmin | 44,000 Steps

Level 15 : Unlocks Challenges

: Unlocks Challenges Requirements: Grow 3 New Pikmin | 53,000 Steps

Level 16 : Unlocks White Pikmin

: Unlocks White Pikmin Requirements: Earn 1-Star Completion Vs. Mushroom | 63,000 Steps

Level 17 :

: Requirements: Grow 1 White Pikmin | 74,000 Steps

Level 18 :

: Requirements: Pick 100 Flower Petals | 86,000 Steps

Level 19 : Unlocks Winged Pikmin

: Unlocks Winged Pikmin Requirements: Plant 100 Flowers | 99,000 Steps

As far as we can tell (so far) Level 19 is the maximum level you need to reach to unlock all the Pikmin and features in Pikmin Bloom.

