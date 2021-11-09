Pikmin Bloom: How To Beat Mushrooms & Get 4-Star Rewards | Raid Guide

Mushrooms are the raids of Pikmin Bloom. These towering titans can be destroyed by your squads of Pikmin — and you can work together with other players to bring them down. They’ll appear randomly on the map, and they can come in multiple sizes that determine just how hard the encounter is going to be. For winning, you’ll earn special fruit that gives you a Rare Nectar. And depending on how big the Mushroom is, you can gain way more fruit. If you manage to get a secret 4-Star Rating you’ll even get double the normal fruit bonus.

So, what’s the deal with Mushrooms? They were just added with the full release of Pikmin Bloom and most players don’t really know a lot about them. It seems like you should send your most powerful, toughest Pikmin to fight Mushrooms, but that doesn’t really seem to work. If you want to take down Mushrooms more efficiently, you’ll need to know a trick or two — or it helps to just know SOMETHING about them. I’ll share the basics I’ve learned through hard-fought combat below.

Download Pikmin Bloom for free here: iOS | Android

How To Beat Mushrooms For Special Nectar Rewards | Raid Guide

Mushrooms are towering “raids” you can challenge with up to four other friends. Once you initiate a Mushroom event, you’ll need to complete it quickly to earn better rewards. Depending on how long it takes to defeat a Mushroom, you’ll earn 1/2/3 Stars — and under special conditions, you can also earn 4 Stars.

Mushrooms become available at Level 15 — they appear on the overworld map. You need to walk to them physically to begin a raid. You can play with up to 4 friends.

Mushrooms come in four sizes: Small, Regular, Large, and Giant — depending on the size, they become much more difficult to complete with a 3-Star Rating. Small and Regular can be completed Solo, while Large needs a team, and Giant can be difficult even with a full team of friends helping.

To defeat Mushrooms faster, send Pikmin that match the Mushroom’s color to do more damage. You’ll be able to have large Pikmin groups as you level up, so the higher your level, the more damage you can do to a Mushroom faster.

The Star Rating is determined by four factors: how long it takes to destroy, if you send Pikmin of a single color, if the Pikmin you send have Decor, and the Friendship Rating of the Pikmin you send.

To get 4-Star Completion and earn double Special Nectar rewards, you need to be able to quickly destroy Mushrooms, while only using 1 color type of Pikmin in your squad. Having high Friendship with your sent-out Pikmin also increases damage and improves your score, as well as sending out Pikmin with Decor.

Combine all those factors with friends, and you can even conceivably get 4-Star rewards from Giant Mushrooms… but we haven’t been able to manage that. If that’s your goal, then I wish you all the best. You’ve got a whole lot of grinding in your future.

