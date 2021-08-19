Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island – How To Unlock Horse Customization & Dyes | Vendor Location Guide

There are new ways to customize in the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — which includes the huge new Iki Island expansion. While exploring the new island, you’ll gain horse armor and can unlock a hidden vendor that can further customize it. There are two dye vendors you can unlock on Iki, and we’re going to explain how to get them both. Finding the vendors will unlock the ‘Blood On Your Hands‘ trophy if you buy something, so even trophy hunters have an excuse to fancy up your horse pal.

Dye Vendor Guide | ‘Blood On Your Hands’ Trophy

To unlock the dye vendor to customize your armor (and horse armor) with unique colors, you’ll need to unlock them. Purchasing a dye for Sakai Horse Armor from the vendor will unlock the ‘Blood On Your Hands‘ trophy.

Dye Merchant Location : The Crimson Dye Vendor is located north of Zasho River and Tahata Forest, along the north banks of Tatsu’s Ladder, and just south of Mount Takenotsuji. To unlock the Crimson Dye Vendor, you must complete the Hidden Cove Tournament .

The Hidden Cove Tournament is a Bokken fighting ring that unlocks as you progress through the story. The tournament is located in the cove north of Old Gambler’s Woods and west of Kitsune’s Pond. You must complete all four duels.

To earn Sakai Horse Armor, you need to complete a different quest.

Sakai Horse Armor Dye Location : The vendor is located at Nakajima Overlook in the southeast corner of Iki Island. To gain the armor, travel to Zasho Bay on the east coast and complete the Mythic Tale “The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai”.

This quest requires you to find 6 Sakai banners scattered around Iki Island. There are 30 total, but you only need these six to complete the tale.

Banner #1 : Found beside a tree on the hill above the beach at Sentinel’s Peak , in the northeast of the island. Zoom in to the map and look for the banner in the “ ea ” of Sentinel’s Peak.

Once you find 6 Sakai Banners, the vendor will become available in Nakajima Overlook in the southeast of the island.