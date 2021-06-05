GTA 5: Where To Find The Best Cars & Vehicles

Thinking about replaying Grand Theft Auto 5? A new next-gen version is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X soon, and the Enhanced Edition is available right now on PC. It’s a great time to get back into GTA, and a good time to remind yourself where all the best vehicles in the game can be found. We had to take a trip through memory lane to remind ourselves — it’s been years since I’ve stolen a Rhino Tank, or hot-wired a free super car. But now we’ve got the locations for 10 of the best cars and vehicles you can grab for free.

This isn’t just about cars. This is about the most ridiculous vehicles we wanted. Tanks, jet fighters, combat choppers, and super cars. Some of them only appear after certain missions. Some can only be stolen from high-security areas. Others are hidden in secret spots you’d never find on your own. We’re skipping the easy-to-find stuff that just spawns on the streets. These vehicles are for causing chaos.

Adder: Free Super found near Michael’s House. Look behind the big horse statue — the Adder seems to spawn there about 50% of the time. It will spawn for other characters, too! Look in front of the Sessanta Nove store (Portola Drive, Rockford Hills) — or it can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $1,000,000. I recommend just stealing it.

Rapid GT: Randomly spawns in Rockford Hills / Vinewood Hills. The Rapid GT is fast with very good traction, making it one of the easiest go-to rides in the game. You’re guaranteed to find one during the mission Legal Trouble outside of Solomon Richards’ Studio.

Hakuchou: Super motorcycle randomly spawns outside Floyd’s Apartment in Vespucci Beach. You’ll have to check the area often to find it, but this is one of the best motorcycles to track down in the game. Ridiculously fast with great cornering — perfect for narrow escapes through alleys. If you’ve downloaded the Festive Surprise DLC for GTAO, it spawns much more commonly in GTAV.

Rhino Tank: Found in Fort Zancudo — the Rhino Tank is common inside. The huge armored vehicle has a killer main cannon and MGs. To steal it, you need to get inside Fort Zancudo and escape with the tank. The only garage large enough to store the Rhino Tank is the Sandy Shores Airfield. Alternatively, you can buy the Rhino Tank from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,000,000.

P-996 LAZER Jet: Found in Fort Zancudo — the jets are found in the large / small hangars. The P-996 is a powerful jet fighter that can lock-on to ground targets with missiles. You can safely parachute into the base, land on a hangar, then fly it out and stop it in the Sandy Shores Airfield.

Buzzard Attack Chopper: Found on the roof of NOOSE HQ (Sustanica Road, Palomino Highlands, Los Santos County) — comes armed with miniguns and rocket pods. Parachute onto the roof of NOOSE HQ, and one can be stolen without raising your Wanted Level.

Dozer: Bulldozer found in the Davis Quartz Quarry, in Senora Way — the quarry is east of Sandy Shores. The humble bulldozer is great for causing random armored chaos in the streets. They can often be found at any construction site, and near the Pegasus Hangar at the Los Santos International Airport.

Submersible: Submarine found at Sandy Shores Airfield, near the water tower. To actually use it, you’ll need to use a Cargobob — and the submersible only spawns if you’re playing as Trevor. It’s a submarine! For a more permanent solution, you can purchase the Sonar Collections Dock, located in Paleto Cove, Blaine County. Both the dock and the sub can only be purchased / found after completing the Merryweather Heist.

Jetmax Speed Boat: Found in a hidden cove north of Palmer-Taylor Power Station in the San Chianski Mountain Range in Los Santos County. This is one of the fastest, classiest boats in the game. Grab it for an all-around good speed boat. You can also purchase it $299,000 at DockTease.

Marshall: Monster Truck unlocked after completing the Stock Car Racing Event five times. Then you can choose the Monster Truck from any player-owned garage! If you don’t want to race, these giant-tired off-roaders can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $250,000.

That covers some of our favorite cars and vehicles you can grab (for free) in the wider world of Los Santos. What are the other vehicles we missed? There are so many, but we’re sticking with the essentials.