Take-Two Interactive CEO Reveals Why They Are Bringing Out A Standalone GTA Online Release

There’s no denying the popularity and success Take-Two Interactive along with Rockstar Games had with the launch of Grand Theft Auto V. This franchise, in general, is highly popular and each release is anticipated by both veterans and newcomers alike. However, when Grand Theft Auto V launched, there were records breaking in the number of sales that this product generated. With that kind of money, it’s not surprising to see this game just as relevant today.

Most video games don’t have the longevity as Grand Theft Auto V has. This game was released back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before finally launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, along the PC platforms. Now that we are on to the latest generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, it looks like we can expect Grand Theft Auto V to make the jump as well. Three console generations later and players are still enjoying Grand Theft Auto V but more importantly for Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is purchasing this game.

Still, after all this time, the sales are not as high as they used to be. One of the ways that could potentially change is by providing players an option to purchase just the online game counterpart. Grand Theft Auto Online brought players together through a series of online missions, game modes, and heists. Now it looks like Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, the fact that this title may be saturated in the marketplace could soon benefit from just a Grand Theft Auto Online release. We’ve seen this already from Rockstar Games with their latest title’s.

Red Dead Online was released online that offered players the ability to enjoy the online game mode for a big discount especially if there wasn’t any interest in the single-player campaign mode. With that said, those that jumped on the Red Dead Online video game could have been swayed to purchase the single-player campaign and enjoy the title for the first time. It’s a concept that may work for Grand Theft Auto V but for now, we’re left waiting on just when this game mode will be releasing and how much it will set us back.

Source: Gamespot