Grand Theft Auto V Next-Gen Version Details Coming Soon

When it comes to Rockstar Games, the studio hasn’t been delivering too many video game titles into the marketplace. Really, for a good while, we’ve only had Grand Theft Auto V and then Red Dead Redemption 2. With that said, the studio has been delivering online content updates for their multiplayer components, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. It’s allowed players to continue enjoying these games well after their initial releases which are especially true for Grand Theft Auto V.

Originally, Grand Theft Auto V came out back in 2013 and that initial release included the PlayStation 3 along with the Xbox 360. Since then we’ve seen the game also get released on the following console platform launches, the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. You think things would have been settled by now for the title but that’s not the case as we knew that there are plans to deliver another port for the PlayStation 5 along with the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Not only are we going to get the online multiplayer components for these latest generation console platforms but supposedly expanded Grand Theft Auto V ports. Unfortunately, we don’t know just what that entails yet but there shouldn’t be too much of a wait to find out just what Rockstar Games has planned. With that said, it looks like Rockstar Games will be revealing more details about these upcoming ports in the coming months.

It looks like there are still plans to bring these ports out into the market this year. Although, the problem gamers are having right now is just getting a unit of either the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. We’re not sure how long it will be until the marketplace normalizes, but for now, it looks like you’ll be able to plan on seeing more Grand Theft Auto V news this year. Likewise, we’re hoping to hear news regarding their next big anticipated release, Grand Theft Auto 6 which has no shortage of rumors of what we’re supposedly set to receive with this installment.