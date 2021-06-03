Necromunda: Hired Gun – How To Earn 100k+ Cash Per Side-Quest | Easy Money Farm

Want to absolutely crush the end-game in Necromunda: Hired Gun? Heck, you don’t even need to finish the story to start knocking out S-Rank missions, and some of these missions can be completed ridiculously quickly. Some of these jobs only take a minute to complete with the right upgrades. If you’re looking to really start stacking cash to get the best possible stuff in Necromunda, here’s how to do it.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is a blisteringly fast looter shooter set in the violent Warhammer 40k universe. You play as a mercenary — a Hired Gun — in the nightmarish hive city of Necromunda. The vast under-city is a playground for powerful gangs. Take jobs for different factions, earn money, upgrade yourself, and unwind a conspiracy in this short and sweet indie FPS. If you love Warhammer 40k, this game is absolutely worth your time. And these are the upgrades you’ll want to get to become a side-mission machine.

How To Make 100k+ Cash In Minutes | Farming Guide

Between story missions, your Hired Gun can take side-jobs. These side-jobs are randomly generated, and some of them are much easier to complete than others with the right loadout. Depending on your skill level, you’ll want to take B-Rank, A-Rank, or S-Rank missions, with S-Rank being the hardest. The basic strategy doesn’t change for all levels of missions, but the rewards will exponentially increase if you’re completing S-Rank jobs.

Best Mission Types : Stocks of Ghasts, Meat Harvest, Fans Pollution For Pure Cash : Ambul (Not as fast to complete.)

Why? These missions can be completed without killing many enemies. You can rush to the objective and complete it. Use your dog to distract enemies and use takedowns for invincibility frames — even if using takedowns will slow you down. Dash, wall-run, double-jump, and just sprint through everything that moves to your objective marker. Ignore any other mission types.

You can reset missions at any time if there aren’t any of the jobs you want. At the mission select menu, use the button to reload your job selection. Just keep doing it until you get the mission types listed above! Y’know, just incase RNG isn’t on your side.

If you really want to speedrun these side-jobs, there are three incredibly useful implants you’ll want to install.

Best Implants : Heightened Senses : Slows time. Bionic Legs : Increases speed and jump height. Strength Booster : Increases speed any more, and gives you a powerful knife melee attack.

Use these three implants together to weave through enemies and go straight to the objective. Certain missions can be completed in less than a minute and earn 30k+ in a single run. Longer jobs like Ambul on S-Rank can get you 100k+ cash for a several minute run! It depends on your preferences, but if you’re looking for some end-game grinding, this is a great way to do it.