15 Best Free Video Games For Kids

We recently posted a list of some of the best video games you can purchase for kids. It’s a wide collection of titles with different genres. In this list, we’re highlighting some of the best free video game titles that may be suitable for your child. Of course, you’ll want to check out each game for yourself to ensure that it’s suitable. Much like the other list, we made mention, these games are rated under mature and are not ranked in any particular order. They range in different genres and we even have a couple of sources to check into for free games going forward.

#15 Fortnite

One of the more popular free-to-play video game titles out there for the younger audience is Fortnite. This battle royale game blew up in popularity and continues to be a massive contender for online MMOs. Here players are going against each other in a free-for-all or in team matches in which the goal is to be the last player standing. Dropping down on an island, players are quickly scavenging the area for resources and better gear to swap out. However, upon sight, players will need to attempt at eliminating the competition with whatever weapons they have at their disposal. One of the elements that allowed Fortnite to stand apart is the fact that there is a building element. Players can build up walls to protect them from firefight or create levels to get a higher advantage point. Because this game has become such a popular hit worldwide, we are constantly seeing crossover events with new customized skins for players to purchase that replicate movies, television shows, to other iconic video game titles.

#14 Forza Motorsport 6 Apex

Microsoft’s exclusive racing video game franchise, Forza, has been around since 2005, and over the years we’ve seen several mainline installments and spin-off games released. It’s a simulation racing game that offers some competition against Sony’s Gran Turismo IP. There’s usually a pretty solid variety of vehicles along with tracks and even weather conditions. When Forza Motorsport 6 was released, it came with a slight spin-off that was free to those on the PC platform. Forza Motorsport 6: Apex. This is more of a bare bones version of Forza Motorsport 6 with limited cars, no multiplayer, and no ability to upgrade your vehicles. However, players could race within a selection of vehicles and face AI-controlled opponents. This is a taste of what Motorsport 6 has to offer, but currently, the game franchise has continued with newer installments if you’re looking to purchase a full game afterward.

#13 Dauntless

Monster Hunter is a popular action RPG title that has players going out on different hunts against these giant monsters. However, there is a free alternative that players should be taking note of and that’s Dauntless. This is a game that acts very much like Monster Hunter in the fact that players will be venturing out into the world in search of specific monsters to hunt down. However, to get through a solid hunt, players will need to ensure that they have enough gear to be effective in fighting against the targeted monster. Meanwhile, after successfully taking out the target, players can use the loot acquired to further buff up their gear for the next massive hunt. While you can go through this game as a solo experience, there is the ability to connect online with friends and join a group of six players total to partake in the hunts.

#12 World of Tanks

World of Tanks is a war game but rather than being put out into the world as foot soldiers, the game focuses on the iconic armored vehicles. Here players have a wide variety of tanks to use from different era wars. Each tank has its pros and cons whether they are smaller and agile or simply slow but powerful. With different game modes limiting what tanks are available, players will ultimately pick a tank and drop into the world and help get the victory for their team. Of course, much like other free-to-play video game titles, there is a variety of DLC available to give players a bit more tanks or in-game currency to use. With that said, you can still enjoy this game without spending any money.

#11 Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

There are quite a few card-battling free-to-play video games. For instance, we have the likes of Gwent and Hearthstone, but if we’re looking at games that might appeal to a younger audience then there’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. This particular game follows the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise with players building up their decks and facing off against a slew of competitors from Yugi, Kaiba, Joey, along with other iconic duelists. There’s a single-player campaign for players to compete in, online PvP, and as you continue to get more packs of cards, there’s the ability to tweak your decks. Still, with this game, there are some microtransactions with some being a bit more pay to win. A good competitor for this game would probably be Hearthstone as it’s a bit easier to craft up cards and rewards players with packs of cards a bit regularly.

#10 DC Universe Online

Fans of the DC Comics universe may find some interest in DC Universe Online. This is a free-to-play MMORPG title that allows players the ability to craft up their unique hero or villain. From there, the game offers players different chapters of the sort that mainly focuses on a specific character or team. For instance, there was content released based around Atlantis, Teen Titans, Justice League Dark, with the latest of the episode content packs being released back on July 30, 2020, which continued from a previous storyline. Of course, these episode packs will put players back a bit but fortunately, they are bundle deals that give players some episode releases stacked in together. With that said, the base game is free which will provide players some content to enjoy, and hopefully by the time you get through all the caps and content readily available for free, you’ll have a better understanding of this game is worth investing in.

#9 Brawlhalla

While Nintendo has dominated the platform fighter genre with the likes of Super Smash Bros, there is a free alternative you might want to check out. Brawlhalla is a 2D platform fighter that offers the same style of gameplay mechanics as Super Smash Bros. You have a variety of different character fighters to pick from, a slew of themed maps to fight within, and of course, item drops that will give players some buffs when picked up. Again, Nintendo may have a stacked roster of characters to pick from, but there are a few Brawlhalla crossovers that give players some additional characters they may recognize. In the past, we’ve seen characters come in from Shovel Knight, Rayman, WWE, Adventure Time, Tomb Raider, to even The Walking Dead. This title has also blown up in popularity enough to warrant a spot in different Esports tournaments with some pretty hefty cash prizes to the winner that comes out on top.

#8 Robocraft

Robocraft is a title that’s been around since 2017. In this game, players are building up their giant robot mechs to use against other players in different game modes. With a simplistic build system attached to the game, players are crafting up their different designs and testing them out to see just how they will handle in fights. When you discover some kind of a flaw with the build, the player is then able to go back and make some adjustments. From there, players can race around, hover, or even fly in these custom creations. This might even be a good point for newcomers to jump into the game as more fans have found that the title has been updated a bit too much that makes the mechanics more simplistic for younger players to enjoy.

#7 Trove

Trove is an MMO title that is a bit like Minecraft meets Borderlands, but for a younger audience of course. This is a game where players are setting out on different adventures in a hack and slash style of gameplay. During your adventures, players are constantly leveling up to reach different worlds that they can visit. From there, the game is based around clearing the area from the different monsters and bosses that pop up to obtain more loot. This could be anything from aesthetic gear to more powerful weapons. Meanwhile, there are in-game shops players can visit and obtain better gear as well. Add in the benefit that you can connect with friends and go through these battles together should make the experience even more enjoyable. It’s lighthearted with enough worlds to keep players entertained especially if they are a bit younger.

#6 Spelunky Classic

Spelunky Classic is the original freeware version of the iconic indie title Spelunky. While the IP has continued with a sequel, those that want a free title to keep players entertained may find Spelunky Classic something worth trying out. It’s quite a bit like the rebooted full release of this game, each time players start the game you’ll be presented with a different cave layout. Here you’ll need to gather as much treasure as possible. However, among the cave is all sorts of different enemies that are seeking to end our protagonist. Players will have the use of a whip or bomb to help clear out the area while also making use of a rope to safely descend or ascend big gaps. It’s certainly a drop-down visually from the full paid release, but you’ll find the same gameplay mechanics here.

#5 Spellbreak

Spellbreak is a battle royale game but rather than using guns, this is a title that has players battling it out with magical spells. Players take the role of a character that can wield magical powers such as wind, fire, ice, or lightning to name just a few. From there, it’s a battle to cast your spells at the opponents on the field. Of course, like other battle royale games, there are some additional items and gear you can pick up around the game world. There are also some different game modes that players can participate in such as the standard battle royale to team deathmatches. If you tried other battle royale games and are looking for a new kind of twist then give Spellbreak a chance. It’s a bit different with the lack of guns but instead elemental spells which have had a pretty positive reception streak.

#4 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular free-to-play video game titles available right now. It’s also a game that caught so many player’s attention online for the fact that it looks incredibly close to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We can’t fault it for that as we’ve seen several games come out using the same kind of art style, but Genshin Impact gained some momentum as it was also a free game. In this title, players follow a pair of twins that have the power to travel different worlds. However, the duo is immediately stopped by an unknown god that captures one twin and leaves the other stranded in this unusual world. Players step into the trapped twin protagonist role as you explore the world, help different characters out with their problems, form up a party, and seek out the mysterious god to rescue the sibling. There is co-op multiplayer, but this is mainly a single-player video game title with the focus centered around the story. As a result, there’s not much of a pay-to-win here as you can go at your own pace, but you can spend some money to get access to different in-game resources such as Wishes or weapons.

#3 Rocket League

Rocket League is a game that was released initially as a premium title. However, since Epic Games had acquired the development team behind Rocket League, the game has gone free-to-play. If you’re unfamiliar with the title, this is a makeshift game of soccer. Rather than having players take the role of an athlete on the field, the game is centered around supped-up vehicles that can speed down the course and jump up into the air. Meanwhile, there is a giant ball that players can knock into the opposing side’s goal to rack up points. It’s a bit of a tough game starting as players will need to get a grasp of the in-game physics, but since this game was released, there’s been a ton of positive reception from fans. There are some in-game purchases available that allow players to further tweak their vehicle design, but again like other games on this list, it’s completely optional.

#2 Itch.io Games

While not a specific game pick, those on the PC will want to take a look at Itch.io. This is a website that indie developers can use in hosting their video games for sale or free download. As a result, there are countless video game titles available ranging from different kinds of genres and ratings. You can find some clone titles of other popular games to new indie title hits just waiting to be discovered. Of course, you’ll want to monitor what video games there are as again, these range from kid-friendly titles to more mature-oriented games. It’s simply a source to find some free games that we think you should check into.

#1 Epic Games Store Weekly Giveaway

Lastly, another source that you might want to take notice of if you’re on the PC platform is the Epic Games Store. For a couple of years now Epic Games Store has been providing a game or two for free every week. These are not just little indie titles either as you can find some big-name AAA video games released each week and all you need to do is claim a copy. If you have an Epic Games Store account, then check the store client each week for the new title to release which you can claim and play whenever you’d like to. Of course, just like the earlier point, Itch.io, there are mature games along with kid-friendly titles. They also range in different genres, while most of the time you get a heads up on what free video game titles are coming in the following week, there are times where Epic Games Store keeps them hidden, but fortunately, you have an entire week to claim these games as well. So here you’ll want to check out the games being offered to determine if it’s worth claiming a copy for your child to play.