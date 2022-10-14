22 Best PC Superhero Games You Need To Play

We live in a world where superheroes are everywhere. The good news is that this includes video games, and plenty of those games are on PC for you to play right now or coming soon. We’ll show you 22 of them.

#22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (coming soon)

As the title clearly notes, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC isn’t out yet, but it is coming! The reason we know this is that its predecessor, whom we’ll talk about later, is already out on PC right now. Thus, this game is soon to follow.

Which is great, because in the original game, Miles Morales was a side character that you only played a handful of times, and never in Spider-form. This is his chance to shine, and indeed he’ll get to face off against his own threats and villains with his own superpowers and abilities.

So while we don’t know when the game is coming out, when it arrives, you should get it.

#21 Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

While the last entry was on this list because of it not being out yet, when it comes to Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, it’s out, and you should be VERY hesitant to play it.

Is Marvel vs Capcom Infinite playable? Sure. But is it good? Not really. Yeah, there’s a reason there hasn’t even been a HINT of another MVC game as of late, and it’s because of the backlash with Marvel vs Capcom Infinite.

Basically, they removed a lot of the classic roster due to the ongoing rights issues that were happening between Disney and Marvel at the time. The replacements were fine at points, but it was still noticeable. The character models and voice acting also weren’t the best and the battle system lacked the “POW!” of past MVC titles.

#20 Marvel Avengers

Yep, we’re going to talk about this game now, sorry.

Marvel Avengers was very much an anticipated title when it was first announced, and thus when it came out and it wasn’t exactly as advertised? Yeah, fans weren’t happy. Especially since it was a buggy mess at launch and had to be fixed via repeated patches.

We’ll give the game credit, it did try and tell a compelling Avengers story and the DLC is honestly really good. It’s just that the quality should’ve been there at launch and it really wasn’t. Plus, it had a bunch of microtransactions that caused such a controversy that they were removed later on. Not cool, guys!

#19 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

We’re going to give you two warnings on this list to let you know when certain things are happening. Here’s the first one, the next five entries? Are all LEGO titles. You’ve been warned.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is exactly what it sounds like, it’s a game where you’ll get to play as some of the best heroes of the Marvel comics universe in order to save the day against swarms of villains! Scour the various parts of the Marvel universe, defeat bad guys, earn bricks and unlock more characters for you to play as!

It’s time to hero up everybody! But of course, if you’d prefer a DIFFERENT universe of heroes…

#18 LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

…then we’ll head over to the DC Comics universe in order to give you a LEGO experience there! How about that? Oh, you’re fine with that? Ok.

This is the sequel to the original LEGO Batman game, which inspired a movie that actually wasn’t too bad, and this time around, you’ll get more than the Bat-Family to handle here. You’ll get more of the DC Comics universe as a whole as you’ll get access to members of the Justice League and more in order to save the day.

What’s that? Weren’t there movie tie-ins with some of these games? Why yes, there was…

#17 LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

…because in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll be taking things not just to the Marvel universe, but to the Marvel CINEMATIC Universe! Yes, that’s entirely different, how can you not know that? Have you seen Thor Love and Thunder? It’s like not Thor at all, but we digress, for now.

Anyway, in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers you’ll get to go through the MCU at points and get to play as the movie Avengers in LEGO form in order to have fun and relive some of their storylines. Naturally you’ll still get to unlock storylines but this time around it’ll be ones connected to the various movies. So if you’re a big MCU fan? Have at it. But if you want something more evil…

#16 LEGO DC Super Villains

…then we have LEGO DC Super Villains! Yes, it’s good to be bad. In fact, that’s literally the point of the game! The Justice League have vanished! Some “wannabe superheroes” are trying to take their place, and as a result, the newly formed “Justice Syndicate” must try and figure out what’s going on and how to actually keep the world safe! What could possibly go wrong?

You’ll get to play as some of the truly classic DC Comics villains like Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, and more! So why not put on an evil smile and go to work and show that bad guys can save the day too!

Are we done with the LEGO games yet? Well…

#15 LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

…after this one, yes.

In LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, you’ll finally get to go beyond Gotham, and beyond Earth! The villainous Brainiac is trying to shrink down the planet so that he can add it to his collection, this is what he does, trust us, and the Justice League must stop him!

You’ll go into space to find help, get Lantern rings, engage in epic space combat, and more! There are a lot of twists in the game between the story, the new abilities that can be used, and how Brainiac will try and stop you. So jump in and enjoy!

Ok, now we’re done, let’s move on!

#14 Undefeated

Undefeated is the superhero game made by a bunch of students with the goal of not just making a title, but making it feel like you are indeed super powerful.

You’ll play as a hero trying to protect a city, and use your incredible powers to thwart crime wherever it may show up. Trust us, it’s going to show up a LOT. As a result, you’ll need to take on challenges, and even do special boss fights in order to save the day. Then save the day again because that’s what heroes do.

Oh, and did we mention that the game is free to play? Because it absolutely is.

#13 Batman: Arkham Knight

It’s actually poetic that Batman: Arkham Knight is at the No.13 spot due to how “unlucky” this game is for many out there.

To be clear, this game isn’t a “bad game’. Not like Marvel’s Avengers or MVC Infinite were. But Batman: Arkham Knight definitely missed the mark on several things that made it feel like a “step down” from the previous mainline titles. The Batmobile sections, enough said.

There is plenty to still enjoy here. There are great boss fights, and traversing Gotham City in its entirety is a blast. But it’s just not the same at times. So thus, it’s the lowest of ALL the Arkham games, and that’s really sad as this game was the “end of the saga” and it kind of felt like it went out with a whimper.

#12 The Wonderful 101

Give how Platinum Games is, you could argue that many of their games actually are about superheroes based on how they act and play. We’re just saying. But The Wonderful 101 is the game that is their official crack at the superhero genre and they put quite a few twists on it much to the joy of many.

In the title, you’ll play as a group of superheroes trying to stop an alien threat. You work together to form incredible attacks in order to defeat various villains. All the while getting an over-the-top story, over-the-top narrator, and all the wacky insanity that Platinum Games is known for.

#11 Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

When it was announced that the people behind the Mortal Kombat franchise, NetherRealm Studios, were making a DC Comics fighting game, people were rightfully nervous. But when Injustice came out? Everyone was blown away by this “Elseworlds” story of a Superman pushed over the edge and the world he would create from it.

Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is the best version of the game as there are more characters to play as including Zatanna, Lobo and more.

The game’s mechanics will take a little getting used to, but once you dial in, you’ll have a fun time playing as both heroes and villains.

#10 Batman: Arkham Origins

This next one is a bit controversial because of how it IS set in the Arkham universe, but wasn’t made by the people who made the Arkham trilogy. So take of it as you will.

The game is meant to be a prequel to Asylum and City where you are a younger and rougher Batman who has a bounty placed on him by Black Mask. This brings out all the greatest villains of the night to try and take you down.

On the plus side, this game has a LOT of great boss fights, including against Deathstroke, Firefly, Lady Shiva, Bane, and more. Plus, you do have another wide area to explore as you figure out the truth behind the night.

The game does feel odd though due to the new voice actors, character models of certain villains, and so on.

#9 Prototype 2

Yeah, so, just a warning, from here on out? There are only Marvel and DC Comics games, alright? You’ve been warned.

Prototype 2 was sadly the end to a franchise that had a lot more to give. But at least it went out with a last hoorah that was worthy of its name. You play as a new character infected with the same thing that Alex Mercer had. Oh, and Mercer is the reason you have it so you want to find him and kill him for it. Fun!

You’ll traverse New York City and use your shapeshifting abilities in order to make things fun for you as you cut through enemies and absorb them into your own mind!

#8 Batman: The Telltale Series

Back when TellTale Games was at its peak in terms of game production, and definitely NOT at their peak in how they handled their employees, they went all in on a Batman game that would allow players to truly alter the story of the Dark Knight and get various outcomes as a result.

Batman: The Telltale Series took a look at the world of Gotham City and its biggest players and twisted things around a bit so that new stories could be told. Including the origins of the Joker, the connection Bruce Wayne had with his parents, and more.

Again, the choices you make in the game affect the story and its outcome, and you might be surprised where some of it leads.

#7 DC Universe Online

The only MMORPG on this list is one that has honestly been out a long time. Try 11 years!

DC Universe Online was a genre-defining title in many ways due to how it brought you into the DC Comics universe as a brand new character, one you got to make from a variety of powers and abilities, then you go to let loose into the world to be a hero or a villain. Yep, you could choose the path you wanted and have at it!

You are surrounded by not only legendary DC Comics characters both good and bad, but the legendary locations of the universe as well. The game is CONSTANTLY updating and giving players something to do, hence why it has been around for over a decade.

#6 Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Ok, NOW we’re going to talk about a proper entry in Marvel Vs. Capcom. THIS is how it ALWAYS should be done, you hear us?

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 was truly the best version of the third main entry. It not only added in many more characters to the game like Phoenix Wright, Ghost Rider, and more, it helped refine the gameplay even more based on fan suggestions.

The 3v3 combat is fast and furious and you’re going to love all the nods and references to the lore of both the Marvel and Capcom universes. Seriously, the game is fun to play, and IT is what MVC fans go back to when they need to remember the good old days.

#5 Batman Arkham Asylum

For the longest time, superhero video games were thought to be only good when they were in fighting game form. Or even LEGO form sadly. Only a few ever “stood out” from the crowd. But Batman Arkham Asylum was the one that said, “no more” and set a standard for many of the singleplayer games you know from this list.

This game took you to Arkham Island and showed you “the worst day of Batman’s life”. The Joker set a trap, and now he’s enacting a plan while sending out hordes of criminals and supervillains at Batman in order to break him down.

You have to fight back, figure out Joker’s plan, and stop him. The island of Arkham is littered with riddles, tape recordings and more that beautifully flesh out the world. So if you haven’t played this game yet, fix that.

#4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Showtime A-holes! Yep, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is in the top five, and many of you are no doubt happy about it. This is the game that Marvel’s Avengers should’ve tried to be. Focused, fun, and an exploration of the Marvel Universe as a whole.

Because while you will play as the GOTG, it’ll have you the player focus on Star-Lord, who once again gets the beloved group in an adventure that’ll take them around the stars. You’ll tag team fights with them via combo moves, have to make key choices in the story, listen to a LOT of great music, and more.

The game is much better than it should’ve been, but that’s a great thing!

#3 Injustice 2

The Injustice universe is one that many could argue shouldn’t have become as popular as it got. Mainly because it was centered around something that was shown before via an “evil Superman”. But the team at Netherrealm Studios went VERY far with this story and developed a world that many people wanted to see.

So when Injustice 2 came out, and it had even deeper fighting game mechanics, an expanded roster of DC Comics characters, and a story that was even MORE thought out? Yeah, people loved it. Some even consider this one of the best fighting games of all time. Very high praise indeed.

Oh, and the voice acting is top notch here with certain industry legends from DC Comics past once again embodying these characters perfectly.

#2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

It should really show you a lot that a very recent release is so high on this list. When Marvel’s Spider-Man arrived, it was 2018 and on the PS4. But with certain advancements and abilities, they decided to redo certain things and improve others and make Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for both the PS5 and PC. To which we are most grateful, because we wouldn’t have been able to play this wonderful adventure otherwise.

This is easily one of the best Peter Parker/Spider-Man stories ever told, and between the boss fights, excellent web-shooting mechanics, the voice acting and exploring NYC in full, you’ll have plenty to do. So jump into the game for yourself, and see just how fun this game is to play.

#1 Batman Arkham City

This one was REALLY close, as Spider-Man Remastered was indeed a great game that you ALL should play. But there’s a reason Batman Arkham City won so many awards including Game of the Year in many people’s eyes. This is THE quintessential Batman game from top to bottom.

Don’t get us wrong, Arkham Asylum was great, but as the saying goes, one must walk before you can run. Batman Arkham City was them fully embracing what they had and making a world for Batman to not just traverse, but do so many things in it was great.

The visuals, the combat, the plot, the sidequests, this thing had it all. Pretty much no one came out of this game disappointed, and that shows you just how great it was.