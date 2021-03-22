Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods – Check Out These Hidden Easter Eggs

Image Source: [1]

Doom Eternal continues to overwhelm us with its ridiculous heavy metal charm. Everything is bigger in the finale to the Doom Slayer’s story — all included in the new “Ancient Gods – Part 2” DLC. You’ll summon the power of the brand new Sentinel Hammer, call on the last remaining humans to fight against the forces of Hell, and take on the Dark Lord himself in an epic boss battle. It’s absurd, it’s difficult, and it’s all done in that blistering fast Doom Eternal style that leaves you no time to think. Ripping and tearing only here.

But there are a few tiny tidbits hiding in these new levels. If you take a moment to look around at the environments, you’ll find more than just giant demons and mechs duking it out. There are a couple hard-to-find Easter eggs in these levels that might not mean much to you. Below, you’ll find pictures and explanations for each of these eggs. Lower the Super Shotgun just a few minutes to check these out.

Old-School Pixel Easter Egg

This is the Easter egg everyone and their mother has found in the first level of the Ancient Gods – Part 2 DLC. If you’ve played the original DOOM, you’ll recognize it instantly — this is the twitching sprite of an impaled marine on a stick. They’re all over the first game’s version of hell, and now you can find a very tiny pixel graphic in a dark corner of the DLC.

To find it yourself, you’ll need to play the “World Spear” level. Reach the arena where the Stone Imps spawn, then use the flesh hooks to reach the broken bridge above. Instead of progressing — look in the dead of of the bridge. There’s a barrel with a very tiny sprite. Why is it here? Sometimes, the choices are game designers are completely arbitrary. It’s a nice reminder of just how far this series has come.

Chairman’s Club Plaque

And here’s a lesser-known Easter egg. Found in the Reclaimed Earth, the second level of the DLC, you’ll find this old plaque. If you look closely, the Chairman’s Club lists its found as “Robert Altman” — but who is that?

Robert Altman was the CEO of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. He was a legendary CEO, and he died just this February, 2021. While Doom Eternal was developed by iD Software, Doom Eternal was published by Bethesda Softworks — so it only makes sense to give a little tribute to the old man at the top of the corporate foodchain.

