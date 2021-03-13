10 Most Difficult Video Game Roadblocks Of 2020

Games aren’t getting any easier. Some of the biggest games of 2020 punished players with some serious difficulty spikes — and we’re commemorating the biggest roadblocks of yesteryear with a quick look back. A roadblock is anything that stops your progress dead in a video game. And roadblocks aren’t necessarily the hardest parts of a game. No, these are the parts that force you to take the game’s challenge seriously.

Before a roadblock, you’re sailing through the game, defeating enemies and making easy progress. It isn’t until you slam headfirst into a roadblock that you’ll have to replay — and replay, and replay until you finally make it through. Early roadblocks can be annoying, but also incredibly rewarding. Once you topple these roadblocks, you’ll be ready to take on the rest of the challenges in the game. For a little while, at least.

Hellhouse [Final Fantasy 7 Remake]

Hellhouse isn’t the hardest boss in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but it’s the one that’s going to give players the most trouble playing through the story. This is the first major roadblock in the game — the point where normal leveling just isn’t enough. Even if you know how to stun the Hellhouse, this is still an annoying battle from top to bottom.

The Hellhouse is encountered in Don Corneo’s arena, where you’re stuck fighting with only Cloud and Aerith. Fighting with only two characters is pretty bad, and then there’s the Hellhouse itself — a bizarre house-shaped robot monster that flies around, has tons of resistances, swaps between magical and physical immunity, and can suck up your characters for massive damage. He’s just straight-up obnoxious, with all the boss gimmicks we hate rolled into one hair-pulling fight.

The Gem Gauntlet In Toxic Tunnels [Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time]

If you’re aiming for 100% Completion in Crash Bandicoot 4, you’re in for a bad time. Earning 100% Completion in this game is so over-the-top difficult, only the most dedicated players will even get close. Unlike other games in the series, you’ll have to play through the same levels 5-7 times to complete the various optional challenges. But, there’s one challenge I wanted to complete before putting the game away for good.

If you find all the colored gems throughout the game, you can unlock a special bonus level section in the Toxic Tunnels stage. Unsurprisingly, this is the hardest level in the game. Going through the Colored Gem locked door leads to a gauntlet of painfully difficult challenges — and you have to complete all four without dying once. After dying in the first of four stages multiple times, you’ll really start to question if its all worth the effort.

