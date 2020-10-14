Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 7-3: Dino Dash 100% Guide

There’s a hungry T. Rex on your tail in this level of Crash Bandicoot 4. In the grand tradition of chase levels, this time you’ll have to sprint away while a rampaging Tyrannosaurs Rex snaps at your heels. Escaping him isn’t too hard. Getting all the crates while trying to run away? That’s trickier.

While the T. Rex does destroy the crates, any crates it destroys don’t count toward your total. In addition to the chase sequences, there are also rail-grinding parts to complete too. So multiple areas you’ll have to completely memorize to get all the crates. Just plan on returning later for that 3 Lives Or Less gem.

More Crash Bandicoot 4 guides:

How To 100% Every Level | All Hidden Gems & Crates Locations Guide | How To Find The Ridiculous WOAH! Meme | WOAH YEAH! Easter Egg Guide | How To Beat All Bosses | Neo Cortex, N. Tropy & More | How To Get All 4 Colored Gems | Blue, Yellow, Green & Red Locations

7-3: Dino Dash | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

16/159: Smash all the crates to the first checkpoint.

22/159: Clear the crates before stepping onto the vine grind, using the phase-shift power-up you just picked up.

32/159: There are 10 crates on the vine grind sequence. Make sure to break them all — you’ll need to die and restart to try again if you miss.

35/159: Smash the checkpoint and 2 fruit crates. This is right before a dino chase sequence.

59/159: Collect all the crates while escaping. There are 24 crates on the path.

[Easy-To-Miss] 62/159: Right after escaping the dino, there’s a bounce crate to the right. Use the bounce crate to hit the bounce crate above it — then you can reach another crate that’s even higher for a total of 3 crates.

64/159: Hit the crate on the Nitro and the checkpoint.

74/159: Smash crates until you hit the checkpoint near the Bonus Room.

[Bonus Room] 112/159: There are 38 crates in the Bonus Room. At the end, jump on the line of crates, hit the TNT, then bounce off the vertical TNT stack and attack through the crates. Activate the Nitro and then clear the strong crates.

133/159: Ride the vine and collect the 4 crates (jump, jump, jump + attack) then run away from the dino. Get all the crates, and continue until you reach the checkpoint.

Check behind this tree.

134/159: Collect the Aku-Aku crate next.

Hidden Gem: At the start of the lava block jumping section, look behind the first tree.

142/159: Continue to the checkpoint.

159/159: Hit all the crates during the chase sequence and activate the Nitro detonator.