Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 7-1: Blast To The Past 100% Guide

Crash blasts into the distant past in Map 7 of Crash Bandicoot 4 — and I mean, the really distant past. You’ll be dodging dinosaurs in this wild level, avoiding killer plants, and exploring the dense dangerous jungles of the prehistoric period. Not too many crates here, but there are multiple grinding sequences. The bane of any crate collector.

More Crash Bandicoot 4 guides:

7-1: Blast To The Past | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

1/110: Right at the start, to the left of the starting spot.

5/110: Smash all the crates until you reach the red “!” crate above the roaming dino.

[Easy-To-Miss] 6/110: Before hitting the red “!” crate, look behind the giant purple fruit. There’s a very easy-to-miss crate there.

11/110: Hit the red “!” block to make the timer crates appear. Hit all 5 — including the last very high one before the Aku-Aku crate.

19/110: Smash all the crates and reach the first checkpoint.

[Easy-To-Miss]: Past the sweeping thorn plant, use the dino to bounce up and hit hard-to-spot crates.

30/110: You should hit 11 crates on the vine grinding sequence.

31/110: Including the checkpoint.

41/110: Very straightforward. Just smash all the crates in the lava section, ending with the next checkpoint and the Bonus Room entrance.

[Bonus Room] 64/110: There are 23 crates in the Bonus Room. Save the two fruit crates (so you have a bridge to return later) and smash the rest — to destroy the crates fast enough, use single-bounces on the red crates. To reach the upper level a second time, use a crouch-jump and double-jump.

96/110: Lots more crates on the path to the checkpoint right before the second vine section.

Make sure to hit both “!” crates u sing slow-mo to make all the crates on this path appear. You’ll need to backtrack after activating the first block.

Use a slide-jump or crouch-jump to reach the top of the strong crate above the bounce crate. Then you can ground-pound all of them.

Hidden Gem: After the curve (going left) near the start of the vine grind sequence, the hidden gem is behind a tree on the right side. After jumping left after the curve, immediately hop to the right rail.

106/110: Smash all the crates along the second vine grind, and smash the final crate sitting at the end of the path.

Make sure to start the grind on the left path. Bounce on the crates there!

110/110: Activate the Nitro detonator to get the rest of your crates.