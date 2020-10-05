Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Rated For Next-Gen Platform

Crash Bandicoot made a big return into the video game market with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The video game launched earlier this month on October 2, 2020, however, it only launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. So far the reception of this game has been great and fans who enjoyed the original Crash Bandicoot video game titles for the PlayStation will find quite a bit to enjoy in this next thrilling installment.

For those of you who may have missed out on the game so far, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time takes after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped where Neo Cortex and Nefarious Trophy are sent to imprisonment at the end of time and space. However, the duo manages to break out and by doing so more heinous criminals are able to flee leaving Crash Bandicoot to once again save the day. There are even some new abilities this time around which will mix up the gameplay just a bit.

Those of you who didn’t pick the game up yet may have been waiting on a next-generation platform launch before getting around to enjoy this game. Fortunately, it looks like a port of this game may be coming to the next-generation platforms. This comes from a report made by Gamesradar which has spotted Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is ESRB rated for the Xbox Series X. It’s likely that this game would also see a launch on the PlayStation 5 as well, although there is only the Xbox Series X rating at the moment.

We’re certainly wondering if there will be any enhancements on this next-generation port if it turns out to be real. Likewise, there’s been no official statement on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time even coming to next-generation platforms from developers Toys For Bob. For now, we’ll have to label this as a rumor, but keep your eyes out for an announcement likely coming in the near future. In the meantime, check out our Before You Buy episode of the game down below where we give you some gameplay footage and our overall thoughts on the game.

