Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 6-3: Bears Repeating 100% Guide

The final level of Map 6 has one of the most annoying challenges in Crash Bandicoot 4. This might go up there with most annoying challenges in the entire series. At the end of the level, you’ll have to ride a cute running bear through a winding track of trees, falling ice blocks, and other hazards. Completing this mini-section of the level without dying isn’t hard at all.

The trouble comes when you have to collect all the crates. There are more animal-riding sequences in the game, but this is easily the most difficult — the camera swings around, making it difficult to judge when and where to jump for certain crates. They all require precision, and many of the crates can only be destroyed if you’ve memorized the layout. Thank the developers for at least giving us a checkpoint halfway through.

More Crash Bandicoot 4 guides:

6-3: Bears Repeating | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

46/227: Smash all the crates to the first checkpoint.

-At the very start, jump on the TNT crate to destroy 2 floating crates.

62/227: Continue smashing all the crates in your path. We’re stopping at the bounce crate before the spinning platforms.

See that red light? There’s a hidden gem just below it.

Hidden Gem: Near the bounce crate, there’s a bright red light to the left. Drop down at this light to land on a hidden ledge below.

[Yellow Gem] 70/227: Complete the Yellow Gem bonus room to gain these crates.

80/227: Smash crates on the path to the slow-mo mask power-up.

-Don’t miss the 2 crates above the TNT crate.

82/227: Smash the crate after gaining slow-mo, then reach the see-saw platforms. Go all the way to the right.

97/227: There’s a row of Nitro crates (and 1 regular crate) at the end of the slow-mo area.

133/227: Use slow-mo at the very end of the slow-mo area to get by the giant pile of Nitro crates.

136/227: Smash 3 crates before reaching the Bonus Room.

[Bonus Room] 163/227: Clear all the crates from the bonus room. Use slow-mo to hit the “!” block and get through before the metal blocks appear. To destroy the Nitro, activate it with slow-mo activated, then jump over the invisible blocks and deactivate slow-mo just as the Nitro explodes.

204/227: All of these crates are found in the first half of the bear-riding sequence. This is one of the hardest sections in the game if you’re trying to get all the chests.

Don’t overcompensate your jumps. You’re moving (relatively) straight all the time. The camera moves but your position stays the same.

In the cavern, after passing the ice second ice block on the left, stick to the left wall to get easy-to-miss crates.

Die and restart if you miss any crates. You just need to get all the crates up to the checkpoint.

214/227: The second half start at the checkpoint on the bear-riding sequence. This half is much, much easier.

227/227: Hit the Nitro detonator to get the last crates.