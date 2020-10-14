Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 6-1: Snow Way Out 100% Guide

Welcome to the snowy, zombie-infected shores of World 6 in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The evil N. Cortex has been sent back in time, where he’s established a new evil base on the rocky shoals of a very chilly fishing village. Be prepared for lots of slippery ice and ill-tempered longshoremen. It’s a unique stage idea for a Crash game, and it’s when this game starts to get for-real hard.

And there are more of those player-hating hidden crates strewn about. As the levels get harder, the developers actually ease off on the impossible-to-find crates a little bit. That’s good names. The bad news is that the levels only get harder from here on out. From this point on, be ready to just go hunting for all the crates — then you can come back later and complete the deaths challenge for the last gem.

6-1: Snow Way Out | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

17/153: All 17 are found including the first checkpoint. Use slow-mo to collect the red “!” crates that appear for a short time. They’re all easily visible so far.

35/153: Smash all the crates along the path. There are TNT crates and strong crates. At the end of the passage with the harpoon-shooting enemies, you’ll find a bonus room.

[Bonus Room] 68/153: There are 33 crates in the Bonus Room. To complete it, use slow-mo to set off the Nitro crates.

74/153: Continue to smash crates until you reach the cutscene with the exploding boat.

Jump up here after the boat explodes.

[Easy-To-Miss] 75/153: After the exploding boat cutscene, turn left and slide-jump into the tower.

79/153: Just a few crates before the falling ice platforms section. Grab them and the second checkpoint.

85/153: Smash all the crates before hopping onto the floating ice platforms.

Ride far into the foreground to spot this one.

[Easy-To-Miss] 86/153: A very easy-to-miss crate is on the ice platforms section. Ride the right-hand ice blocks toward the foreground until you spot a single crate floating in the water to the right.

Bounce off the top crate to get the hidden gem.

Hidden Gem: On the ice platform sequence, look on the right side for a collapsing platform. Jump on it and onto the solid ground to the right. There are some crates here — bounce off the highest one to get the gem.

92/153: Then smash all the crates beneath the gem.

97/153: There are some semi-difficult crates ahead. Get the crates to the right on the small fisherman boat, then get to the left side and use the bounce crate to hit two very high crates.

Find the hidden cave to the left of the ice platforms.

[Easy-To-Miss] 104/153: Before jumping to the checkpoint, look to the left side for a waterfall. There’s an opening you can jump through with several more crates inside.

105/153: Now hit the checkpoint.

108/153: Cross the ice platforms and reach the next checkpoint. Don’t miss the gold fruit crate on the raised platform between the two ice-falls, or the crate at the top of the red “!” crates.

122/153: Use slow-mo and reach the next checkpoint. There is one tricky crate here. In the middle of the falling ice area, there’s a TNT crate. Use a spin-attack while jumping to destroy the higher crate and activate the TNT without dying.

124/153: Right at the start of the second floating ice platform section. Grab these two.

[Easy-To-Miss] 125/153: Ride the right ice platform back toward the foreground until you find a platform with a single crate.

137/153: Smash all the crates along the floating ice jumping area. Hit the crates on the left (including the 1 crate on the stationary fisherman boat) and all the crates on the right. Clear the 4 crates on the exit pier too.

[Easy-To-Miss] 141/153: Right after the ice platform jumping puzzle, up on the pier, there are 4 crates behind the waterfall.

151/153: Smash all the crates (and TNT crates) on the path to the exit.

153/153: Hit the Nitro detonator to complete the collection.