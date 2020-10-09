Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 5-1: Off Beat 100% Guide

Before we get into the bayou, you’ll get to visit the city streets in one of the coolest levels of Crash Bandicoot 4. Off Beat drops you into a big Mardis Gras parade with lots of ghostly creatures haunting a modern city that looks a lot like New Orleans. It’s one of the most bombastic and creative levels in the game, and it’s also pretty straightforward as far as hidden crates are concerned. There really aren’t any easy-to-miss crates this time around.

5-1: Off Beat | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

10/215: 10 crates at the very start, including the checkpoint. Don’t miss the crate above the metal bounce crates, or the 2 crates in the foreground near the checkpoint.

32/215: Smash all the crates including the second checkpoint. Set off the TNT chests.

50/215: Clear all the crates to the third checkpoint. Nothing tricky yet. There are 3 crates to the right of the second checkpoint. Use the bounce crate to reach a crate below a Nitro, but the rest is normal.

53/215: Going to the fourth checkpoint. There are 2 crates and 1 checkpoint after launching from the cannon.

100/215: Continue on to the fifth checkpoint. No tricky crates — get all of the visible crates along the path. There’s a TNT crate with 3 crates above. Make sure to hit all 3 crates before the TNT goes off. Destroy the checkpoint near the bonus room, but don’t teach the phase-shifted crates yet.

[Bonus Room] 118/215: All 18 are in the bonus room. Just a regular bonus room. Reach the end and set off both “!” crates, then backtrack.

125/215: Starting the blue mask section, smash the 3 crates near the Nitro. This count stops at the 2 crates before reaching the pair of unicycle enemies.

Hidden Gem: On the small left platform where the two unicycle enemies are juggling skulls.

149/215: Move on to the next checkpoint, and continue on to the checkpoint after that — stopping at the top of a few metal bounce crates up on a rooftop with a cannon. Make sure to grab the phase-shifted crates and the golden fruit crate near the stack of TNT.

166/215: Launch yourself and get these crates on the rail grinding sequence. Includes the checkpoint at the end. Use the blue mask to grab the 3 crates right after gaining the phase-shift power-up.

215: More crates at the end. Don’t miss the Nitro detonator at the end!