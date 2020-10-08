Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 4-1: Give It A Spin 100% Guide

We’re entering a magical fantasy land in Map 4 of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — where magic is real, and a very annoying Dr. N. Brio is chasing you. There are monster lily pads and killer golems that can only be destroyed with your new purple mask power-up. This power is both a blessing and a curse, and you’ll have to learn how to avoid Nitro or TNT so you don’t jump yourself into an instant death.

More Crash Bandicoot 4 guides:

How To 100% Every Level | All Hidden Gems & Crates Locations Guide | How To Find The Ridiculous WOAH! Meme | WOAH YEAH! Easter Egg Guide | How To Beat All Bosses | Neo Cortex, N. Tropy & More | How To Get All 4 Colored Gems | Blue, Yellow, Green & Red Locations

4-1: Give It A Spin | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

53/212: 52 crates are found before the first checkpoint. There’s only one you might miss — before the checkpoint, there’s a strong crate high in the air above the area you need to jump over with the whirlwind power-up. The checkpoint is included here.

65/212: Smash all the crates, including the TNT, before reaching the waterfall.

Hidden Gem: To the right before the waterfall, there’s a huge pile of strong crates with the Hidden Gem on top.

93/212: Smash all the crates under the Hidden Gem, and now we can move on.

95/212: Grab the crate before the waterfall, and one more after the lily pads.

98/212: After the lily pads, make sure to smash the 2 floating crates above the TNT barrel before it explodes.

108/212: Smash all the crates until you collect the purple mask and defeat the green golem.

[Easy-To-Miss] 108/212: Right where the door opened and you earned another purple mask, use the power-up to jump high up-right to hit the “!” metal crate and reveal more crates later.

113/212: Ride the air-lift up and destroy the TNT crates, and the strong crates on top of the 3 metal crates.

[Easy-To-Miss] 114/212: Floating in the air high above the 3 metal crates.

128/212: Clear all the crates (and TNT crates) down the hall, and up toward the checkpoint. The checkpoint is included in this count.

145/212: Continue to clear crates all the way to the bonus room platform. Don’t forget the TNT crates on the middle platform during the long-jump section.

[Bonus Room] 176/212: Enter the bonus room to get all of these. The trick to this room is that you need to avoid destroying the high stack of TNT blocks in the center — use slide-jump from the strong crates to get on top, then activate the “!” block. Now you can backtrack to the start and destroy them all.

212/212: Destroy all the crates on the final path (after the bonus room) and hit the Nitro detonator. That should cover the rest! They’re all easily visible.