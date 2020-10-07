Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 3-3: Jetboard Jetty 100% Guide

The last level of Map 3 includes a boss fight and a whole lot of jetboard jumping. For once, the jetboard sequences are the least difficult part of your Crash Bandicoot 4 crate collecting — they’re all fairly short and simple.

The tricky part is making sure you have the Green Gem before starting this stage, or you won’t gain access to an optional bonus area with lots of missing crates.

3-3: Jetboard Jetty | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

33/196: All of these crates are found on the path leading to the jetboard sequence. No tricks here. Just grab them as you seem them.

42/196: 8 crates are above the water during the jetboard sequence. Grab them all, then hit the 1 checkpoint when you’re done.

[Bonus Room] 71/196: There are 29 crates in the bonus room. Double-jump off the crates after setting off the TNT crate to give yourself enough air-time until the TNT detonates for the “!” crates. In the center, break the fire crates on the sides before activating the TNT.

103/197: All found on the boat ride sequence. Make sure to hit the “!” metal block to make more crates appear. Slide-jump under the lower barriers, and use spin-attacks on the fruit crates to destroy them faster.

Hidden Gem: Complete the boat sequence and reach the pier before the second jetboard. To the left of the checkpoint, jump onto the 6 metal blocks to find the Hidden Gem.

108/197: On the pier right before the second jetboard, there’s a checkpoint and 4 metal crates to the right.

117/197: Grab all the crates along the jetboard path, and the 1 checkpoint near the Green Gem Bonus.

[Green Gem] 139/197: Collect the Green Gem on Hit The Road to access a second bonus room after the second jetboard sequence. There are 22 crates in this room.

147/197: This is the start of the phase-shifting sequence. Grab the 1 crate on a phase-shift platform, then destroy the crate at the end of the pier. There’s 1 crate you don’t want to break yet — the bounce crate.

[Easy-To-Miss] 149/197: Don’t break the phase-shift bounce crate at the end of the pier in the blue mask area! Use it to jump up and break the hidden crate. Then you can break the bounce crate/

150/197: Use phase-shift to break the crate between the two dropping platforms. Then hit the “!” metal crate underneath.

174/197: Smash all the crates (including the crate that appears after hitting the “!” crate earlier) on the path to the third jetboard. This includes the 2 strong crates and 1 checkpoint before the jetboard.

194/197: All the crates on the jetboard sequence and right before the Louise mini-boss. None of them are tricky, just die if you miss one and restart from the beginning of the jetboard.

197/197: Defeat the mini-boss and hit the Nitro detonator to collect the last 3 crates.