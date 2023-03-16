30 Best Medieval Games You’ll Ever Play

Knights in shining armor, swordplay, jousting, intrigue, and superstition–who doesn’t love a good story from the Middle Ages? A fan favorite backdrop for many video games, many of them pepper mundane historical reality with much sought-after special ingredients like orcs and elves and magic and dragons. Plenty of others choose a different path, relying on the power of historical accuracy alone. We’ve picked some of our favorite medieval games available to play now, from the realistic to the preposterous.

This list isn’t necessarily ranked in any particular order. All of them are worth playing–it’s about finding the right one for you and your medieval dreams.

Disclaimer: War of the Roses, Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, Arcania: Gothic 4 and Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia was removed from this list.

Upcoming games up to next 3 months

Final Fantasy 16 – Platforms: PS5 | Release: June 22, 2023

Source link:- New Medieval Games of 2023

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

#30 Total War: Warhammer III

Release Date: 17 Feb 2022 | Platform: PC

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Turn Based, Strategy, Fantasy, Action, War

Steam | Xbox

The Total War: Warhammer series received a new installment in 2022. Once again, players are getting a strategic RPG with a new campaign centered around the Daemon Prince. Within the game campaign, a rift is opened to the chaos realm, allowing the Daemon Prince to enter as he seeks to raise havoc on the lands. Players will guide an army and fight off enemy threats ravaging the lands. However, if you want to toss the campaign on the back burner and test your skills in commanding your legion, then there is a multiplayer component here. This installment offers a few game modes. Whether it’s the eight-player Realm of Chaos multiplayer campaign, 1v1 Domination, ranked matches, to custom battles, you’ll have various options to duke it out with friends.

#29 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Release Date: 17 Oct 2022 | Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Adventure, Action, Exploration, Emotional, Realistic

Steam | Playstation | Xbox | Switch



A Plague Tale: Innocence was a massive hit, and if you enjoyed that first game, it’s well worth going through the sequel. Players can pick back up on the story of Amicia and Hugo’s journey. The game plays out very much like the first installment, and it does follow the events of the first game. So if you haven’t already done so, you’ll want to jump into the first game campaign. But again, for those who have played the first game, the story for A Plague Tale: Requiem has Amicia and Hugo trying to enjoy their new life far away from their homeland. However, Hugo’s curse once again drives them out of the area. Now their only hope resides with a potential island that could cure Hugo’s curse once and for all.

#28 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Release Date: 25 Oct 2022 | Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: Yes

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Medieval, Strategy, Open World, RPG, War

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

If you enjoyed the first Mount & Blade title, you might want to give Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord a chance. This is set up as a prequel that takes place hundreds of years before the events of the first installment. Players can expect another strategic action RPG as you’ll build up an army and venture out to different battles. Civil war is brewing, and kingdoms are at arms. Players will craft their own protagonist and raise up an army. You’ll command and fight alongside your army in a solo campaign, or you can even attempt to see how well you’ll handle against others. This game does provide players with online PvP if they wish to test their skills in some ranked gameplay matches.

#27 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

In the medieval world of Thymesia, you’ll face a threat much greater than the darkness around you. For in the land of Hermes, the people became obsessed with the art of Alchemy. They thought it would be the answer to all of their problems. But instead, it was just fuel for the doom to come. Because when the king tried to ban Alchemy, he caused a catastrophe that plunged the kingdom into true ruin.

Now, the only hope you have lies in the memories of one person. But those memories are scattered across this fallen kingdom. Will you be able to find them all to learn the truth and save the kingdom? You’re about to find out…

#26 Going Medieval

Publisher: The Irregular Corporation

Developer: Foxy Voxel

Platforms: PC, Linux

PC

In this game, players control a colony of settlers and help them to survive against the will of nature and the elements by constructing settlements and fortresses. You’re also in charge of making sure that everyone in the colony is happy and coping well in this unpredictable world. There are also several crafting and farming elements to help you upgrade your structures and tools so expect to spend tons of hours cultivating the perfect colony. The game’s story provides different objectives to complete, so make sure you’re focusing on those as well.

#25 Medieval Dynasty

Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Developer: Render Cube

Platforms: PC

PC

Take on the role of a man who has witnessed and fled from war, hoping to take his fate into his own hands. In this vast medieval world, players can explore the wilderness, follow a sweeping main quest, or focus entirely on honing their skills. From erecting a town and defending against the unpredictable wilds to building a home and starting a family, Medieval Dynasty manages to curate a powerful sense of realism. There are dynamic day and night events as well as weather patterns that you’ll need to pay attention to, so make sure that you’re always prepared with weapons and resources. Create your character and create your own adventure in this impressive title that expertly combines simulation, roleplay, and strategy elements.

#24 Chivalry 2

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer game that takes place in a medieval setting where players can join one another in a team deathmatch of up to 64 other combatants. There are tons of medieval melee weapons to utilize along with a selection of fighting styles to help you on the field. What sets this title apart? You can sever the limbs of your enemies, pick them up, and use them as weapons. There are other multiplayer modes with different gameplay objectives but the results stay the same–you must kill your enemies using the weaponry that was available during the time period. Be prepared for some pretty brutal and aggressive gameplay and epic battles that you’re sure to never forget.

#23 Hellish Quart

Publisher: Kubold

Developer: Kubold

Platforms: PC

PC

Hellish Quart is one of the most uniquely simple games on this list, as it’s a fighting game in which players battle each other with swords. Players take on their opponent with a blade in hand, and their objective is you defend against attacks and severely injure the other to be declared the winner. Like a real sword fight, battles are unpredictable and can result in dismemberment and death altogether. Scenes can be incredibly gruesome, and the title places a deep focus on technical sword skills, making it all the more engaging. We can guarantee you’ve never played a game quite like this–unless you’re a fan of the infamous Bushido Blade.

#22 Assassin’s Creed

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS3, X360, PC

PC | Xbox

The first Assassin’s Creed was an incredibly vivid rendition of the medieval middle east. Granted, with a lot of science fiction-y backstory attached–but the game’s world was very well realized and a joy to behold. The creators were obviously inspired by Ridley Scott’s film Kingdom of Heaven, from which the game took a whole number of visual ideas. The title takes place during the Third Crusade in the Holy Land in 1191, and if it’s been a while since you played the first title in the series, it may be worth a revisit.

#21 Styx: Shards of Darkness

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a stealth-focused game developed by Cyanide. Set as the third installment to the Of Orcs and Men series, players take on the role of protagonist Styx. Overall, the narrative goal of the game is to infiltrate the Dark Elven city of Korangar in order to discover the reason for the new alliance between dark elves and dwarves.

If you enjoyed previous installments to Styx, you’ll find that most of the gameplay elements have returned in this latest release. Styx will be able to turn invisible briefly, lay down traps, and even clone himself in order to take out nearby enemies. The title also features a multiplayer co-op mode, with the second player charged with controlling one of the Styx’s clones.

#20 Elden Ring

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: FromSoftware

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

A major contender for game of the year, Elden Ring is a collaborative effort between George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. The dark and surreal title takes what everyone loves about previous soulslike games and turns it on its head, blessing players with a vast open world and an engaging story like no other. Players have the option to play along with friends in a kind of drop-in co-op that requires certain prerequisites beforehand. Either way, this allows you to beat bosses with your friends, which can be a serious help. With certain armor, weapons, and classes pulling inspiration from medieval times, there’s no reason why you’d ever want to pass over this FromSoftware title.

#19 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver, Warhorse Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a historical RPG with a glorious open world. A single-player experience set in the 15th century, it features historically-accurate armor, clothing, and combat techniques.

After the old king of Bohemia passes away, his heirs lack the ability and power to secure the throne. Using this opportunity to take advantage of the country’s instability, the old king’s brother takes control of Bohemia. This lengthy RPG journey sees players take on the role of a blacksmith’s son whose family had been murdered by an invading army. With revenge burning in his heart, the son seeks out his family’s killer while also restoring the throne to the rightful heir.

#18 Risen

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, X360

PC

The actual fourth game in the Gothic series following a licensing dispute, Risen features a firmly medical setting, differing from the sequel Risen 2 which delves into early modern-style pirate adventures. Set in a gritty, raw and very atmospheric fantasy world, every action the player takes has a direct consequence. With tons of sidequests, a huge collection of monsters to battle, and an immersive open world, this decade-old game is still plenty of fun in 2022.

#17 For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

For Honor is a competitive third-person melee fighting game that combines speed, strategy, and team-based gameplay in close-range combat, pitting warriors from the medieval eras against each other. Players take on the roles of Vikings, knights, and samurai in an all-out melee brawl. This is an action hack-and-slash-type game that you’ve likely already played, or at least heard of in passing. For Honor throws different factions into raw and bloody head-to-head battle, and the title puts a major focus on correctly swinging your ax, sword, or whatever it is you might be equipped with to hit your target.

#16 Mount and Blade: Warband

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Publisher: Paradox Interactive, Ravenscourt

Platforms: PC, Mobo, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Nothing short of a medieval world simulator, Mount and Blade is maddening in its breadth. Players could potentially start as a nobody and rise to become the new king through sheer hard work. If being a royal isn’t on your to-do list, be anything you want–a thief, a beggar, a farmer, or something else. Spend your days talking strategy or politics, or just enjoying the day-to-day grind. While insane in its ambition, this may not be the easiest game to get into. Once you do, however, getting away is even harder.

#15 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Torn Banner Studios, Activison

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Based on the Half-Life 2 mod Age of Chivalry, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is essentially a class-based shooter with a heavy emphasis on melee weapons rather than gunplay. There are also plenty of bows and siege weapons for players to choose from, and while it’s not the most authentic medieval title out there, it’s still devoid of any spell-slinging or orcs. Players will be taking over castles, raiding villages, and slashing through foes in this 2012 title that also includes an arena mode with support for up to 32 players.

#14 MediEvil

Developer: Other Ocean Emeryville

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

PlayStation

We’ve noticed a big trend in the current-generation of consoles. More and more classic games are getting revived, remastered, and remade, bringing them back to life for veterans and introducing them to new audiences. MediEvil, a game that originally came out on the PlayStation in 1998, was brought back in stunning detail for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

For those who are not familiar with MediEvil, the game follows Sir Daniel Fortesque, a knight resurrected to stop an evil sorcerer named Zarok. With its wacky story, it appeals to fans new and old, and it’s certainly one of the strangest additions to this list. While certain aspects of the gameplay didn’t sit well with audiences, it’s a gorgeous remake, and is worth picking up for the visuals alone.

#13 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a first-person action title that follows the events of the first title, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. Within the game, players must band together as they fight against a Chaos army along with a race of rat-men known as Skaven. Much of the game is focused on melee action with a slew of weapons and abilities making battles fluid and action-packed. Players are able to select from five different characters, all of which can be adjusted to match a certain class pathway resulting in different sets of skills and abilities. Currently, the game is only available on most of the major platforms such as PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any port in the works for Nintendo Switch owners.

#12 A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Set in 1349 France, A Plague Tale: Innocence takes place in a land ravaged by plague. Rats travel in swarms, leaving those who are still alive and uninfected to traverse the world carefully. Outside of the infected rats, there’s another hostile force to reckon with–the Inquisition. Players take on the role of Amicia de Rune and her younger brother Hugo de Rune, both being pursued by the Inquisition for unknown reasons.

Played in a third-person perspective, A Plague Tale: Innocence features a strong emphasis on stealth to avoid hostile encounters. Combat is mainly used to distract either guards or swarms of rats, and when you’re not attempting to avoid detection, the game presents players with a series of puzzles. On average, to complete the main story you’ll need to set aside about ten hours, so if you’re looking for something to sit back and enjoy on an empty weekend, we suggest giving this game a shot. A sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is scheduled to release in October 2022.

#11 Crusader Kings 2

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC

PC

Legendary for its depth and scope, Crusader Kings 2 allows players to run a medieval country and go army to army with other nations. Build up your country, dabble in war and politics, and manage your lineage carefully so that you can become the best and biggest Crusader King. Be careful not to piss off the Pope if you’re interested in staying with the church, however.

The title was made free to play in 2019, so be sure to give it a try. Despite being released a decade ago, strategy games tend to never get old.

#10 Mordhau

Developer: Triternion

Publisher: Triternion

Platforms: PC

Release: April 29, 2019

PC

Mordhau gained some widespread attention after it was released in 2019, with many calling the hack-and-slash style multiplayer game similar to For Honor. Players enter a battle filled with over sixty players as they attempt to outlast or bring victory to their team. It’s all about melee combat, and you’ll find a wide assortment of weapons to use on the field from swords to arrows. There’s also plenty of customization in the title as well, with players able to craft weapons from various parts along with tweaking their armor to help withstand heavy blows.

#9 Dark Souls

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Platforms: PS3, X360, PC, PS4, XBO, NS

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Set in a mythical medieval age, Dark Souls is about as brutal as a game can get. Sure, it’s not as authentic as many others on this list–or at all, really–but Lodran is a great medieval-inspired game world regardless. With a focus on death, rebirth, trial and error, exploration, and the building of muscle memory, Dark Souls is not for the weak. We’re sure you’re already well aware of that. For those not only wanting to jump into the first title but all three critically-acclaimed titles in the Dark Souls series, we’d recommend grabbing Dark Souls Trilogy on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC.

#8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, XBO, PS4, NS

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Yes, it’s still going strong. Years after its release on November 11, 2011, the fifth entry in the Elder Scrolls series is as alive as it ever was thanks to a passionate modding community and a faithful fanbase. While dragons have been mentioned in a surprising number of medieval texts, we wouldn’t call Skyrim anything near authentic. The setting, however, draws from classic Scandinavian lore and history, and we’d be fools to leave such an expansive and beloved title off the list.

#7 Darkest Dungeon

Developer: Red Hook Studios

Publisher: Red Hook Studios, Merge Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PSV, Mobo, NS, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

This challenging gothic roguelike is a turn-based RPG revolving around the psychological stresses of adventuring. Within the game, players must recruit, train, and lead a team of incredibly human heroes to fight against unimaginable horrors, including stress, farming, and disease. Featuring both real-time movement and turn-based combat, many have called this one of the more addicting games in recent memory.

#6 Medieval II: Total War

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

PC

The Total War series is somewhat of a glorified board game, with real-time strategy battles breaking out wherever conflict looms. Medieval 2 is no exception. Players must pick a medieval power to bring through the dark ages victoriously. Crush your enemies in expansive real-time battles, engage in some good ol’ diplomacy for good measure, and try not to piss off the Pope.

#5 The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platforms: PC, X360

PC

While the second Witcher game doesn’t take place in our world and features plenty of non-human characters, the medieval fantasy setting it features is so well realized and intricate that it barely matters. Filled with monsters and magic, the world pulls from Polish history and Slavic mythology, and players will have a blast working their way through the story and discovering multiple ends. While not as well-loved as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there’s no reason not to play through some more of Geralt’s adventures.

#4 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Hellblade is a hack-and-slash title described as an ‘independent AAA video game’ from Ninja Theory. Developed by a small indie studio, the title features an incredible level of detail that most would expect from a major AAA game release. The story of Hellblade follows a Celtic warrior named Senua as she travels through Hell. However, the Hell that Senua sees is through the lense of her psychotic manifestations due to her mental illnesses.

Senua suffers from hallucinations, delusions, anxiety, and depression. Because of these illnesses, our protagonist must embark on a very personal journey, and one that Ninja Theory took the utmost care to sculpt. The title is best played with headphones, as the voices Senua hears on her journey will seem to whisper directly in your ear.

#3 Dark Souls 3

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The fourth overall entry to the Souls series, Dark Souls III was marked as publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment’s fastest-selling game, with a whopping three million copies sold worldwide in just two months after release.

If you enjoyed the previous installments of the Souls series, you won’t want to miss out on Dark Souls III. Without getting too in-depth with the story, the game opens up with the Kingdom of Lothric. Players learn that the First Flame is dying out, which if extinguished, would begin the Age of Dark, leading undead and cursed beings to rise. Many call this entry the best in the series, and for good reason.

#2 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare Edmonton

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The third major installment to the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition is an action role-playing game in which players take on the role of the Inquisitor, who is on a grand journey to deal with both civil unrest and dark forces taking over the continent of Thedas.

While the developers have noted that the game is set on the same continent as the past two installments, exploration for Dragon Age: Inquisition is massive in comparison–the game features a map that is five times larger than that of the first Dragon Age game. You’ll want to set aside some time to really dive into this one, and while playing the previous two installments is recommended to understand the finer parts of the story, it’s possible to have a great time blind.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Fans of western RPGs will no doubt have played at least one of the Witcher games. With deep narrative journeys and massive fleshed-out worlds, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt didn’t disappoint. As expected, the third installment not only saw a massive overhaul in terms of graphics but provided gamers with a much more lively world filled with quests and exploration.

While still taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia, players will find that they must deal with the invasion of the Northern Kingdom along with the growing threat of the Wild Hunt. Outside of just a massive world to explore, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt delivers campaigns and quests to keep you busy for hundreds of hours. We can only hope that The Witcher 4 will make such a massive mark on the gaming landscape when it finally releases.

Bonus :-

Legend of Grimrock II

Release Date: 15 Oct 2014 | Platform: PC

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: RPG, Dungeon Crawler, Adventure, Fantasy, Puzzle

Steam



If you’re after an old-school dungeon crawler with grid-based movement, then Legends of Grimrock II might be a satisfying playthrough. In this game, players follow four prisoners that get shipwrecked onto the mysterious and lonely isle of Nex. Here, the group of prisoners will have to carefully explore the area in search of an escape. But with ancient ruins, unusual shrines, and a vast underground network of dungeons, players will have to use cunning more than brute force. Developers have made this game to influence players to explore environments and solve puzzles. Likewise, even if you finish the campaign and master the dungeons that developers crafted, the Dungeon Editor is at your disposal. With players having the necessary tools, they can create their own adventures, puzzles, and traps for others to enjoy.