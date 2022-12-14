14 New Medieval Games of 2023

There are many games on the horizon. Today we will take a look at some of the most anticipated, upcoming medieval games. There are also going to be some titles you might not have heard about. A wide variety of games, from AAA big budget titles to smaller indie games, card games, and more. If you love the dark ages, and the atmosphere of wielding a sword or shooting a bow then look no further than our 10 new medieval games of 2023.

#14 Gangs of Sherwood

Developer: Appeal Studios

Publisher: Nacon / Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: 2023

The story of Robin Hood is one of the most famous of all time. Gangs of Sherwood puts you in the realm of the legendary outlaw but also lets you play as his allies.

The four-person co-op game lets you be Robin Hood, Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John. The characters play differently, so learn their skills so you can partake in your mission. What’s the mission? To rob the rich and give to the poor, of course!

Seek out the wealthy and corrupt and take from them so that the people can survive. You can also use their wealth to build up your characters more! Are you ready to do some thieving?

#13 The Inquisitor

Developer: The Dust

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: 2023

Welcome to a version of history where Jesus Christ didn’t stay on the cross, and the legacy he left was a much bloodier one.

As time passes, the church grows more powerful and more dangerous, and the role of the Inquisitor is one of the highest positions in the land. You play as one of them and will act as judge, jury, and executioner as you try to understand why a town is rotting to the core.

What sins do these people partake in? What punishments will you put upon them to try and cleanse the place in the name of the Lord? A dark tale awaits you if you’re brave enough to try it out.

#12 Blight Survival

Developer: Haenir Studio

Publisher: Haenir Studio

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Imagine a war between two nations. Imagine the carnage that happens when the fighting continues without end. Now imagine that something else emerges within the battlefields that have contained that war. A blight unto the world that is reanimating the bodies of the fallen and turning them into monsters.

You and your allies have been paid well to go into the godforsaken battlefields and take down the creatures that have been blighted. The four-person co-op game will test you as you attempt to put down the reborn creatures. Craft your knight to be the kind of fighter you desire, then use various weapons to strike the cursed entities.

#11 Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

There are many titles that allow you to build up your kingdom brick by brick, but there are often restrictions that come with them. Manor Lords goes for historical accuracy and a type of organic building that’ll make you feel you have total control over what you construct.

You’ll start by building your home. Then you’re expand to create your own village. After that, you can expand your reach further until you have a whole kingdom under your watchful eye.

Defend it from invaders, and organically construct it to be the best dwelling in the land! What will your realm look like when you’re done with it?

#10 The Valiant

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

The Valiant is an RTS (Real Time Strategy) game with RPG (Role Playing Game) elements. The action takes players to medieval times. You take control over knights that need to stop crusaders from retrieving an ancient artifact. Our protagonist is Theoderich von Akenburg, a former crusader. Your goal is to once again wield a sword and go on an adventure to find and stop your old friend. The core gameplay here is story mode made of fifteen chapters. You will travel all over the world in medieval times.

#9 Rotwood

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Rotwood is an action-adventure game. It has some hack’n’slash elements as well as a roguelike. You will traverse a fantastic world stylized from medieval times. Our heroes are anthropomorphic animals, who explore a mysterious forest and fight enemies on their way. The action of the game is presented in a 2D perspective. You run left or right around the forest and fight foes you stumble upon. The game can be fully played in cooperation mode for up to four players.

#8 SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Developer: Owned by Gravity

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo is another strategy game based on a turn-based combat style. You play as a mage who wants to conquer the world. Hence the name conquest. Any Spellforce player has heard of the world of Eo. As a powerful mage, you have to get rid of any competition, enemies, or former friends to conquer it all. The gameplay is focused on creating and upgrading an army, your magical powers, and getting more and more land under your wingspan. You will find various spells and artifacts. Additionally, you can recruit some heroes and send them on missions. There is a greatly expanded crafting system that allows you to create items like these artifacts, spells, or even companions. It is exclusively a single-player game.

#7 Sir Whoopass – Action Adventure

Developer: Atomic Elbow

Publisher: Atomic Elbow

Platforms: PC

Release: August 2022

Sir Whoopass is an action-adventure game set in medieval times. Our protagonist – Sir Whoopass – is a hero who due to a series of mysterious and sometimes funny events manages to bring chaos to the world. You must find the legendary artifact to help you beat the game’s villain and banish The Immortal who is sending monsters and other evil creatures to destroy the world. The game is mostly a hack and slash. You will battle hordes of orcs, skeletons, trolls, and more with a big variety of weapons. Each piece of equipment offers a different and unique fighting style. There is also a big world of Wildwood to explore.

#6 Destiny’s Divide

Developer: Fobia

Publisher: Fobia

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022/2023

Destiny’s Divide is the first card game on the list. Do not let that fool you. It is a majestic-looking game with a lot to offer. It will be a free hardcore PvP fantasy card game. The whole progression and reward system is made for competitive players. You will have 11 heroes at your disposal without any limitations on which cards you can play. The cards are only incentivized, so some heroes might make better use of a certain card. There are a lot of awesome visual effects on the screen when some cards take effect. It is just simply pretty to look at.

#5 Undead Citadel

Developer: Dark Curry S.L.

Publisher: Dark Curry S.L.

Platforms: PC (VR)

Release: 2023

Undead Citadel is a game exclusively for VR (Virtual Reality). You will need some kind of VR Headset to experience the game. The whole game is basically a playground for killing skeletons. You will be able to control your every move and fight the undead with a lot of different weapons. You can use hand-to-hand combat using short swords, long swords, axes, hammers, maces, shields, two-handed weapons, and more. There are also elements of ranged combat with bows, arrows, and even explosive ranged attacks. There is also a demo of Undead Citadel to download right now on Steam.

#4 Viking Simulator: Valhalla Awaits

Developer: Yggdrasil

Publisher: GameHunters

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

This is a real Viking Simulator where you not only play as the Viking but BECOME the Viking. A realistic simulator where you can sink into the history of these nordic warriors. Travel to the Viking Age and experience some gruesome adventures never knowing what you might find. There are a lot of unfriendly creatures and beings out in the world. In Viking Simulator the main aspect is combat, but you can also do other everyday Viking stuff like raiding, looting, exploring, and more. You need to prepare longships, gather the crew, put on a helmet, and go for an expedition. Conquer and fight others to get the best treasures in the world.

#3 Diplomacy Is Not An Option (Exiting Early Access)

Developer: Door 407

Publisher: Door 407

Platforms: PC

Release: December 2022

Diplomacy is Not an Option is another RTS (Real Time Strategy) game on the list. This time it has some tower defense mechanics. The game has a similar vibe to They Are Billions but is set in medieval times. During your time with the game, you will become a feudal lord, who was tasked with conquering the unexplored continent by the king. You need to take control over their resources like gold. Apart from natives living in these lands, you will also stumble upon some monsters. The gameplay is shown above. During gameplay, you will spend time building and expanding your castle. It will help you defend as well as conquer. The game is divided into chapters but everything is available for us from the get-go.

#2 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: January 24, 2023

Forspoken is a proper AAA game with gorgeous graphics and presentation. It is a fantasy adventure filled with action and RPG (Role Playing Game) elements. The game is shown from a TPP (Third Person Perspective) point of view. The game takes place in the mystical land of Athia. Someday in the past a beautiful place full of life. The Break plague however almost destroyed Athia. Our protagonist is Frey Holland, a woman who teleported into the world from New York. The main selling point here is the mobility of our hero. Traversing and exploring this fabulous world is so smooth and full of amazing-looking effects with millions of particles. The combat also looks very interesting with somewhat funny narration.

#1 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBX, X/S

Release: NA

Crimson Desert is yet another action-adventure game with some RPG mechanics. The game is developed by the creators of Black Desert Online, however, it is not an online exclusive game this time. In Crimson Desert you will visit a huge continent called Pywel. After king Demeniss went into a coma many people started a rebellion. You play as Macduff who is a warrior. You need to win the battle to reclaim the long-lost lands. Gameplay often relies on fighting your enemies. Apart from usual humans, monsters, and such, you will also stumble upon huge beasts that serve somewhat as bosses. The combat is mostly meleeing with a slight addition of bows, crossbows, etc. Crimson Desert just looks stunning already, and only time will tell if the gameplay delivers on its promises.