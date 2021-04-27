25 Best Xbox One Racing Games

The racing genre continues to see brand new IPs and installments to much beloved franchise yearly. If you’re looking for a new racing game to try out on the Xbox One then we have you covered! In this list, we mark down the best racing-based video games available for the Xbox One right now.

#25 Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Developer: Rainbow Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Fans of Monster Trucks received a new video game to play through in 2021. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 and it’s everything you would expect from a Monster Truck game. You have your iconic different fan-favorite trucks, a wide range of challenges, races, destruction-based modes, and a total of 12 replica stadiums to compete within. Here players can perform their favorite stunts to get the crowd roaring and racking up points along the way. With 2020 and even heading into 2021 at the time of writing this video game description, a lot of events were canceled so this could give some Monster Truck fans something to hold them over until the next big in-person event finally makes its way to a venue near you.

#24 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Developer: Beenox

Publisher: Activision

Crash Bandicoot may have gotten his start on the Sony PlayStation line of consoles but he has since graced other platforms. For instance, a remaster of Crash Team Racing released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brings back the classic maps and gameplay from CTR where players take the role of either Crash Bandicoot or one of the other fifty playable characters from the franchise and embark on an intense high-speed kart race. When CTR first released, this was a game that essentially a Mario Kart competitor. Just like Mario Kart, players will be going through races not only as an attempt to end in first but also collecting an assortment of power-ups along the way. These power-ups can either be used to either boost your character along or perhaps hinder your opponents racing alongside you.

#23 Dangerous Driving

Developer: Three Fields Entertainment

Publisher: Three Fields Entertainment

Dangerous Driving comes from Three Fields Entertainment, a new indie development studio that was first released a video game in 2016. Overall, the team is mainly composed of former Criterion Games who were known for the Burnout series. As a result, the development team from Three Fields Entertainment decided to craft up a spiritual sequel to the beloved racing series.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the Burnout franchise, this game series focuses on intense racing with plenty of car wrecks along the way. Players are not only rewarded by the position they cross the finish line but the points racked up along the way. You’ll find yourself earning points for near-miss collisions and causing other players to wreck. Of course, there will be a few game modes available which may alter the goals you’ll need to accomplish during the race such as eliminating opponents, leaving yourself the last man racing.

#22 WRC 7: World Rally Championship

Developer: Kylotonn

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

WRC 7: World Rally Championship is a rally based video game that takes place within the 2017 World Rally Championship season. Gamers will be able to drive the official cars from the season on over fifty stages spread across thirteen countries. Developers Kylotonn has promised gamers that they can expect demanding physics with longer races and there’s even an eSports mode built into the game. If you’re looking for a rally game that you may have missed out on then we definitely recommend giving WRC 7: World Rally Championship a try. With that said there are other WRC installments available to check into as well.

#21 MotoGP 17

Developer: Milestone S.r.l

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

MotoGP 17 is a MotoGP based video game that is set within the 2017 season. Players will have a wide variety of bikes to race with as they attempt to establish a championship career. Likewise, outside of the racing element of the game, MotoGP 17 has a team manager mode where players can make all the calls both on and off the track.

#20 Roundabout

Developed: No Goblin LLC

Publisher: No Goblin LLC

Roundabout is an unusual racing title from indie developers No Goblin LLC. This game is based within an open-world map as players must drive a constant rotating limousine. Essentially, players must pick up an NPC and drive them to their destination but with the circumstances of the limousine, simple drives become near impossible tasks.

#19 Valentino Rossi: The Game

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Valentino Rossi: The Game is a motorcycle based racing title developed under Milestone S.r.l. The title was labeled as the official MotoGP video game for the 2016 season where players could race through a series of flat track races and get a glimpse into Valentino Rossi’s Ranch. Likewise, players could play out the most important moments of the nine time world champion.

#18 Table Top Racing: World Tour

Developer: Playrise Digital

Publisher: Playrise Digital

Table Top Racing: World Tour is a video game that is similar to the old Micro Machine series. This is an arcade-style racing video game where players take control of toy vehicles while race tracks are made out of real-world items. For instance, a track could take place on a picnic table with cups, bowls and utensils are used as massive obstacles to overcome.

Much like other titles on this list, the game features multiple game modes such as an elimination-style race where the last place player on each round is eliminated. Overall, the game was a success and is available on several platforms ranging from the Xbox One to Android.

#17 Riptide GP: Renegade

Developer: Vector Unit

Publisher: Vector Unit

Riptide GP: Renegade is a futuristic racing title that’s based on water tracks. Players will ride on high-speed hydro jets that can allow races to cut through waterways or launch players over massive waterfalls. Within the campaign mode, players will be battling their way through various races and bosses while earning cash to use towards jet customization.

Outside of the campaign, players can go through challenges or face against each in both online or local split-screen multiplayer. If you’re familiar with the Wipeout franchise then this is a good alternative worth checking into.

#16 Need for Speed Rivals

Developer: Ghost Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Need for Speed Rivals released in 2013 as the twentieth installment to the Need for Speed series. The video game follows two different paths which the player can take on the role of a racer or a police officer. Each has their own style of progression and features that players can attempt to unlock such as EMPs, spike stripes or roadblocks.

There is also an open world environment aspect to the game for players to explore and race at different events. AllDrive was also introduced in the video game as a new social system where players could experience a more seamless transition from single player to multiplayer.

#15 Redout

Developer: 34BigThings srl

Publisher: 34BigThings srl

If you’re a fan of fast-pace racing titles such as F-Zero and Wipeout then you’ll want to check out Redout. Created by 34BigThings srl, the developers have crafted Redout to be a tribute to the old racing monster titles that was not only fast-paced but tough and fun experience. While we don’t think this title beats out Wipeout, it’s still a solid racing game worth checking out.

#14 Trackmania Turbo

Developer: Nadeo

Publisher: Ubisoft

Much like the previous installments to Trackmania, Trackmania: Turbo features over-the-top arcade race tracks with high speeds and a focus of stunts. While the video game features over 200 different tracks in four different locations, a track editor was included to allow players to create their very own unique tracks that can later be shared online with the gaming community.

#13 MXGP3: The Official Motocross Video Game

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Fans of Motocross will want to pick up the official Motocross video game, MXGP3. This title was developed using Unreal Engine 4 where gamers can race on a wide range of bikes and eighteen of the official tracks used within the 2016 MXGP and MX2 seasons. While the online multiplayer may not be thriving today as it was when it first released, it’s still a solid well balanced entry to the series.

#12 Mantis Burn Racing

Developer: VooFoo Studios

Publisher: VooFoo Studios

Mantis Burn Racing is an arcade-style racing title played in a top-down view. Within the game, players will race with a variety of vehicle types such as off-road terrain cars to street tuned muscle cars. One of the more interesting aspects of Mantis Burn Racing is the RPG-style upgrade system the developed have included. Within the game, players will be able to upgrade various aspects of their car such as suspension, engines, and boost.

The game is also being updated regularly with new challenges giving players something to log in and play weekly. Local multiplayer is available with the standard four player split-screen setup otherwise online matches will feature eight players in a single race.

#11 Dirt Rally

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters

Dirt Rally is developers Codemasters overall revised installment to the Rally series. Essentially, Dirt Rally morphed from the Colin McRae Rally series which first came out in 1998. Within the game, players will race in a variety of off-road terrain tracks on tracks set all over the world. Likewise, select tracks may have various weather conditions that could alter the overall feel of the vehicle you’re racing with. There it a total of seventy different cars to choose from and over thirty stages. Meanwhile, the Dirt Rally video game is more aimed at simulation than arcade gameplay.

#10 Burnout Paradise Remastered

Developer: Criterion Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

The Burnout series has been a popular video game racing franchise for a number of console generations now. Originally, Burnout Paradise released in 2008 that featured an open world, several different types of races and select game modes. We actually received a remastered edition release for this game. Within the remastered edition of the game, players will receive most of the DLC packs besides the Time Savers Pack, 60 frames per second support along with support for higher-resolution monitors. Overall, the game is very much the same, you have an open world to race around within, a variety of cars, and game modes. For instance, players could participate in the Cops and Robbers mode which pins a group of players in a capture the flag-style event.

#9 Need For Speed Heat

Developer: Ghost Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Need for Speed Heat is one of the more recent video game installments to have come out and it’s gained quite a strong following. Set in a fictional city, players are going through street races while also battling against the city police officers. This is also a great racing game for those just getting into the series. Meanwhile, if you’re after a storyline then you might feel a bit underwhelmed as it’s not very lengthy. With that said, there’s a good amount of events available to participate within, great visuals, and easy controls. Not to mention that there is online multiplayer so you can race against friends or other players looking for some competition.

#8 Onrush

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters, Deep Silver

If you enjoy arcade style racing video games then you’ll want to check out Onrush. This is a fast-paced and tense racer that mixes up cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles. Players will be racing over harsh terrains all the while being able to use a specialized boost to increase the vehicle speed.

Within the game, players will be able to perform tricks and stunts to increase the boost gauge while also slamming into opponents to cause wrecks.

#7 Trials Fusion

Developer: RedLynx, Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

The fifth game within the Trials franchise and the follow-up to Trials Evolution comes Trials Fusion. If you’ve never played a Trials game, the title is more of a platform racer. Players control a biker that makes his way through various courses and obstacles though because of the physics within the game, getting through courses is easier said than done.

Regardless of its difficulty, Trials Fusion remains to be an amazing platformer. Since its release, Ubisoft has provided six DLC packs along with free content downloads.

#6 Project Cars 2

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Project Cars 2 first entered the market back in 2017 thanks to development team Slightly Mad Studios. The video game quickly became a competitor to other longstanding realistic racing titles as Project Cars 2 came with over seventy drivable cars, thirty unique locations, and over a hundred different courses.

#5 F1 Series

Developer: Codemasters Birmingham

Publisher: Codemasters

The F1 video game series has been a popular simulator style racing title that follows the different Formula One World Championship seasons. For fans of the sport and season of races, not to mention the variety of tweaks and adjustments you can make to the car. For instance, players will be able to make revisions to the engine, chassis, and aerodynamics of the car. There are even modes that allows players to make all the calls for a team. Everything from choosing an engine supplier, a second driver, to even signing sponsors is featured in the game, if you’re wanting something a bit more than just racing.

#4 Dirt 4

Developer: Codemaster

Publisher: Codemaster

The sixth title to release from the Dirt series, Dirt 4, is full of fast and thrilling gameplay. Focused mainly on rallying, players will find both tarmac and off-road races, various weather conditions, and Rally stages that spans from Fitzroy in Australia, Tarragona in Spain, Michigan in the United States, Varmland in Sweden, and Powys in Wales.

#3 Dirt Rally 2.0

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters

When it comes to racing games there are really two sub-genres. You have your arcade-style titles that are easy to pick up and play. However, there are the more simulation title racers that offer enthusiasts to a particular sport or just racing in general that greatly tweaks the gameplay for a more realistic approach. Dirt Rally 2.0 is definitely part of the latter with players getting a real simulation heavy racing title. This is a game that offers a wide range of rally cars, stages and modes that would be aimed at those who generally love rally racing.

You’re going to find the ability to make tweaks to your car that is aimed at the course you’re dealing with, manage your crew, and simply race to face mostly the time rather than other racers. Codemasters have been around for some time now and they have proven to be a great development studio when it comes to racing titles and it really shows in this game.

#2 Forza Motorsport 6

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Forza Motorsport 6 is the sixth installment to the Forza series released in 2015 exclusively for the Xbox One and Windows 10 platform. Much like past main installments to the Forza franchise, this is a simulation-based racing title with several different game modes, courses, and vehicle options.

Speaking of vehicles, Turn 10 Studios has developed Forza Motorsport 6 to include nearly five-hundred cars. One of the new elements the studio brought to this sixth main installment was rain being a dynamic weather effect players could race in. Likewise, the title also saw the return of night racing after it had originally appeared in the first Forza title.

Those who own a copy may want to look at the various DLC packs that released. Several packs have been developed to include cars from franchises such as NASCAR and The Fast and the Furious.

#1 Forza Horizon 4

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

The Forza series, in general, does fantastic in the market though that statement is especially true with their Horizon line. Forza Horizon 4 will still follow the same feel and tone as the past installments though it will be taking place in a fictionalized United Kingdom.

With over four hundred licensed cars, players can race among each other through the variety of intense high-speed tracks. Likewise, there are servers that will support up to seventy-two players making races filling and competitive.