Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GOG Is Still Figuring Out How To Add Online Games Like Destiny & Monster Hunter To Their Preservation Program

by

Imagine if GOG was allowed to preserve the Destiny content that was vaulted.

GOG has shared some new insights on what they can and can’t do with the GOG Preservation Program – and why online games haven’t been added to it yet.

To be clear, there are online multiplayer games in GOG’s store, such as King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition. But these are ports made by the 3rd party publishers.

GOG handles support for games under the GOG Preservation Program. This is how they can keep supporting the WarCraft games even after delisting.

In a recent interview with RPGSite, GOG’s Marcin Paczyński was asked about adding Capcom’s Monster Hunter games to the program. He replied:

I’m a big fan of the series, and I’d love to see it on GOG someday. However, online multiplayer games are something we haven’t yet figured out how to properly include in the GOG Preservation Program.

Suffice to say, there’s tons of other online multiplayer games that would benefited from the program. An extremely relevant example is Destiny 2, whose vaulted content is now lost forever in its actual final shape.

We can only hope that GOG can navigate the copyright and technical hurdles so that they could preserve online multiplayer games someday too.

Recent Videos

FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More

FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More
25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement

25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement
Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games

Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games
Steam Machine - Before You Buy

Steam Machine - Before You Buy
Palworld 1.0 - Before You Buy

Palworld 1.0 - Before You Buy
20 Games You UNINSTALLED Before They GOT GOOD

20 Games You UNINSTALLED Before They GOT GOOD
50 Insane Gaming Details That BLEW OUR MINDS

50 Insane Gaming Details That BLEW OUR MINDS
GTA 6 - 66 NEW Things Players Have FOUND

GTA 6 - 66 NEW Things Players Have FOUND
ELDER SCROLLS 6 IN TROUBLE? NEW OBSIDIAN FALLOUT GAME & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 IN TROUBLE? NEW OBSIDIAN FALLOUT GAME & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,