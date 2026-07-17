GOG Is Still Figuring Out How To Add Online Games Like Destiny & Monster Hunter To Their Preservation Program

Imagine if GOG was allowed to preserve the Destiny content that was vaulted.

GOG has shared some new insights on what they can and can’t do with the GOG Preservation Program – and why online games haven’t been added to it yet.

To be clear, there are online multiplayer games in GOG’s store, such as King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition. But these are ports made by the 3rd party publishers.

GOG handles support for games under the GOG Preservation Program. This is how they can keep supporting the WarCraft games even after delisting.

In a recent interview with RPGSite, GOG’s Marcin Paczyński was asked about adding Capcom’s Monster Hunter games to the program. He replied:

I’m a big fan of the series, and I’d love to see it on GOG someday. However, online multiplayer games are something we haven’t yet figured out how to properly include in the GOG Preservation Program.

Suffice to say, there’s tons of other online multiplayer games that would benefited from the program. An extremely relevant example is Destiny 2, whose vaulted content is now lost forever in its actual final shape.

We can only hope that GOG can navigate the copyright and technical hurdles so that they could preserve online multiplayer games someday too.