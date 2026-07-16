PlayStation Brazil Has Confirmed They Have Read A Fan’s Message About The End Of Physical Games

PlayStation has apparently answered a fan asking about the plan to end making physical games.

RinoTheBouncer first spread the word on Brazilian gamer Lord PSMG asking PlayStation in his country about Sony’s announcement.

Lord PSMG shared the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment Brazil. We’re sharing a partial machine translation from DeepL below:

Thank you for reaching out and sharing your concerns about the discontinuation of physical media for new PlayStation games starting in 2028.

…Future news and updates will be announced through PlayStation’s official channels. At this time, however, we do not have any additional information to share.

As Lord PSMG stated, it’s not the answer they wanted to hear but it is a start.

Sony’s Brazilian division may have been put in a bad position, because their lawmakers have taken notice. We reported on legislator Erika Hilton sending notice to PROCON-SP about PlayStation’s announcement.

It’s also notable as one of the first times that Sony has responded to a fan about the issue. PlayStation’s English language Twitter account infamously stopped posting shortly after the announcement.

Since then, every tweet it made has received huge replies and community notes about Sony’s policies.