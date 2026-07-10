XBOX Player Voice Petition For Disc-Based Games On Project Helix Gains Traction

XBOX has yet to react to PlayStation’s announcement to stop making disc games for their consoles, but the fans are now telling them what they want to hear.

It’s been over a week since Sony made the announcement, and analysts believe Sony will not change their mind.

Now, an XBOX fan has made a new XBOX Player Voice, that says this:

Allow disc-based games with Project Helix

There have been reports of a potential “disc-to-digital entitlement” program in Windows Central codenamed “Positron”. I would like to use this forum to show to Microsoft that there is still demand for physical games and this should always remain an option at the very least.

Positron is a rumored program that allows XBOX players to get a digital copy of their disc games as an entitlement. There’s speculation that it will be a prelude for XBOX to also stop making disc games.

This petition now has 10,361 votes and 692 supportive comments. XBOX Player Voice was set up to make it easier to send and follow up fan feedback, and this one could become the most important in its short history.