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Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Devs Are “Super Sad” About PlayStation’s Plans To Stop Making Physical Games

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From sadness to madness.

Sandfall Interactive have spoken fondly about releasing physical copies of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

In a new interview, CTO & co-founder Tom Guillermin said this:

In our discussions with our publisher prior to the release of Expedition 33, the question of whether or not to do a physical release cropped up. A physical release adds more constraints because you have to account for the production time of the physical items, and you also earn less money per copy.

But for us, physical was something special.

Sandfall’s other co-founder& CEO Guillaume Broche also spoke up about Sony’s decision to stop making physical games, saying:

Personally, I find it super sad because I really like video game stores. And even if nowadays, I play mainly on PC myself, we have a lot of people on the team who play on PS5 and love to collect physical discs. I think it’s part of the beauty of art too – that it’s something tangible that you can touch.

Guillaume shares a common sentiment – even if many gamers buy most games on digital, they want to have the choice, especially for the games they really like. And there’s still a lot of love for physical stores.

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