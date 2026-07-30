Pokemon Pokopia’s Expansion Pass Part 1 Revealed: Introducing Bubbly Basin!

The Pokémon Company and Omega Force have revealed Part 1 of Pokémon Pokopia’s Expansion Pass, simply called Bubbly Basin.

Bubbly Basin is its own town, which you can build up in the same way as you did your first town. The big difference is the whole place is underwater.

Pokémon Pokopia’s next free update will add a new ability to your Ditto, called Dive. Using this ability, you need to complete the mission “Raise the environment level!” found in Bleak Beach.

Part 2 of the Expansion Pass will come in late 2026, and Part 3 arrives next year with another town to explore and build up.

But players can get some nice bonuses if they buy the Expansion Pass now. There’s an additional recipe to make dynamic Ditto print blocks and wallpapers.

You can also get 30 rare Pokémetal ingots, but this comes with a strict requirement. You need to buy the Expansion Pass before August 31, 2027, and the offer is valid until September 30, 2027.

You can learn more by watching the latest trailer for Pokémon Pokopia’s Expansion Pass below.