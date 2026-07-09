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Serkan Toto: Sony Won’t Change Their Mind On Physical – Even If They Lose Half A Million PlayStation Plus Subscribers

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It’s a game of chicken between PlayStation and their audience.

Dr. Serkan Toto believes that Sony won’t be swayed from their decision to cancel making PlayStation physical disc games.

Speaking to IGN, Dr. Toto said this:

I sympathize with physical media fans, but Sony will not reverse this decision. They of course knew what the online reaction would look like, and they now wait for this storm to pass.

Sony has over 120 million active PlayStation users. Around 50 million people subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

As a thought experiment, let’s say 500,000 cancel in protest, that would be just 1% of that business gone — of course not enough to Sony to start rethinking. Digital is just too lucrative.

Toto disagrees with an earlier rumor that Sony didn’t anticipate the backlash they would receive, or rather how intense it would be.

Of course, even if Sony enjoys a superior market position in gaming now, they have experienced a fall from hubris before.

What this has become is a game of chicken on whether Sony can outlast the outrage surrounding their decision, or if it can snowball the way it did for Xbox in 2013.

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