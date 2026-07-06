Rumor: PlayStation Didn’t Expect The Immense Backlash Vs. Ending Physical Disc Games

At least there was a real source for this rumor.

An interesting rumor has emerged about PlayStation’s decision to end physical disc games.

David Fernandez Alonso, who is a Senior Level Designer at Rovio Barcelona, shared the rumor on Twitter.

David shared the statement in Spanish, but it’s a simple claim. He says that PlayStation did not expect to get such a hardcore backlash to their decision.

David also makes it clear that he also objects to PlayStation’s plan to end physical games.

If this rumor is true, it does not speak well of the management at PlayStation. As we reported, multiple politicians are chiming in and threatening regulatory action.

Fans have also noticed unusual activity at PlayStation’s tweet about this news. This tweet has already reached 145.5 million view, ans has allegedly received five community notes.

That means Sony had the last four community notes successfully struck down. And yet, the fans have kept reporting the tweet and getting notes back up.

If Sony’s management didn’t consider or plan for all of this in advance, it will be hard to empathize for the hard times that are coming for them.