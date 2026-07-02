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Rumor: Xbox Has Made Huge Updates To Its Rumored Disc-To-Digital Ownership Program

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This may make it necessary for Project Helix to have a disc drive.

Xbox has made changes to its long rumored disc-to-digital ownership program.

Last May, we reported on Positron, a plan to take an Xbox disc and make a digital copy when you put it in the console. Originally, Jez Corden of Windows Central claimed that this program required you still had the disc in the Xbox to play it, but you would be playing off the digital copy.

Now, The Verge has shared new details. Xbox apparently couldn’t get it to work on Xbox and Xbox 360 discs. But you will get multiple entitlements for your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S discs.

After installing an Xbox game from disc, it is connected to your account and gives you Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming privileges. You can also still sell or give away your disc, in which case that new owner can install it and get those privileges.

This appears to be a permanent solution for when your disc gets too scratched to be used someday, and still gives you ownership rights. While Jez also claims that Project Helix may not come with a disc drive, Positron might make it a necessity.

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