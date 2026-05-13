Rumor: Xbox Planning a Disc-To-Digital Program Codenamed Positron (For Backwards Compatibility?)

There’s an interesting new rumor about what Xbox is working on next.

As shared by Jez Corden for Windows Central, the company is currently working on Project Positron.

While Jez is hesitant to lend weight to this rumor, he believes Positron is a disc-to-digital game entitlement program. But Jez has labeled this as speculation, perhaps because he’s looking at website code that may not mean what it looks like.

Jex hypothesizes that this could signal that Xbox Helix is moving way from optical drives. But based on how Asha Sharma is moving, she’s unlikely to do something as unpopular as Xbox dropping physical games cold turkey.

But we think this could be the next step for Xbox’s Backwards Compatibility program. The program currently allows you to install a complete copy of your original Xbox or Xbox 360 disc when you insert it in an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

However, it requires that you keep the disc in your Xbox to keep playing. This entitlement could be a solution for fans who own scratched or skipping discs. It could also just be about convenience.