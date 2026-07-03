Rumor: PS6 Is Going Ahead With Manufacturing To Launch Fall 2027

They seem to be too far deep to cancel now.

Sony doesn’t seem to be deterred from the backlash to ending PlayStation physical game discs.

Millie A shared this rumor on Twitter:

PS6 will launch fall 2027.

Foxconn has already reserved manufacturing capacity for Sony’s next PlayStation console, with its master production schedule indicating production is due to start May 2027.

Once production is underway, it becomes increasingly expensive for Sony to hold.

Millie defies predictions and speculation from even the likes of Bloomberg, who predicted that the PS6 would not launch until 2029.

We all know the elephant in the room that might make the PS6 not that popular, but one can imagine Sony moving forward with production anyway.

If the hardware becomes prohibitively expensive and sentiment turns against them, Sony will push the PS6 on upper income gamers. While that isn’t guaranteed to work, Sony has too much invested in this product, including contracts and agreements for future games, to cancel it now.

And of course, if Sony made the same PS6 five years from now, it would already be obsolete. Designing an upgraded PS6 would mean that everything that’s already been spent would be another massive loss of money after Bungie.