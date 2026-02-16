Rumor: Memory Supply Issues Could Lead To PS6 Delay To 2029, Switch 2 Price Increase This Year

The rest of the tech industry is clearly also affected by this.

There is a new report with troubling rumors for both PlayStation and Nintendo fans.

As reported by Debby Wu, Takashi Mochizuki, and Yoolim Lee for Bloomberg, the memory supply issue that started because of the generative AI boom is now causing a crisis for the rest of the tech industry.

Everything from laptops, smartphones, data centers, and even automobiles are mentioned in this report, but there’s also notes about how PlayStation and Nintendo will be affected.

Their report claims that Sony may delay the PlayStation 6 to 2028 or even 2029. Subsequently, Nintendo is considering raising the price of the Switch 2 this year, only one year after the console launched.

Bloomberg doesn’t have any information on Xbox, which may partly be to their credit for keeping their secrets. If Xbox was planning to launch their next generation this year or in 2027, they are facing similar issues and may also have delay or raise their prices.

None of this has been decided, but we see how memory supply issues are affecting the rest of the tech industry. So this is unfortunately completely credible.