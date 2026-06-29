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PlayStation Says It’s Unrealistic For Them To Absorb All Of PS6’s Component Costs

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That certainly suggests that even now Sony is selling PS5 consoles at a loss.

Sony has spoken bluntly about the prospects of PlayStation 6’s pricing.

In their latest earnings call, they were asked if they will continue to prioritize profitability for the PS6 hardware. Sony said this:

As for pricing, it is not realistic for us to absorb all component cost increases, and we have already implemented some price increases outside Japan.

At present, however, sales are proceeding as planned, and we do not believe this has led to a decline in customer demand.

 As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses. At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach.

As incredible as this may sound, Sony seems to imply that the price increases for the PS5 last March – bringing the PS5 Pro up to $ 899 – are still subsidized to some degree.

We just reported on a rumor that the PlayStation 6 could already cost over $ 1000 to make. The degree to which Sony is willing to subsidize the PS6 will determine its price. However high or low it will be, we suspect fans won’t be happy with it anyway.

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