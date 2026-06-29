Rumor: The PlayStation 6 Could Already Cost $ 1000 To Make

There’s some disturbing, but credible, rumors about the PlayStation 6.

KeplerL2 claims that the console’s Bill of Materials (BoM), which originally amounted to $ 760, has increased by $ 200 as of March 2026. While A BoM accounts for all the costs of each part, including details like procurement and manufacturing, it doesn’t include some details, such as labor costs.

So if KeplerL2 is accurate, the PS6 is already certain to go past $ 960 and probably beyond $ 1000.

KeplerL2 previously claimed that the PS6 won’t launch with a disc drive, but will have a 1 TB drive. If accurate, the hard drive may be driving costs up.

While many fans see this as a reason for Sony to delay the PS6, that may not be ideal. As YouTuber Mystic explains, the console’s specs are ‘locked in’ given the R&D costs that went into designing it.

If Sony releases the PS6 as is a few years later, it will already be outdated. If they design an updated PS6, they will have lost money on the original, cancelled design.

As of last May, Sony has not yet decided on the launch date and price of the PS6.