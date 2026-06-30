The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Will Be A Game Card, Not Game-Key Card, On Switch 2

Still might not be perfect news, but we’ll see.

Bethesda and Xbox may have made the big backslide Nintendo fans were looking for.

When Bethesda announced their swathe of Switch 2 games, it was one step forward, two steps back. They confirmed that Indiana Jones And The Great Circle would be arriving complete in a Game Card. However, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered would only be a code in a box.

That seems to have changed today as US retailer Video Games Plus confirmed that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is in fact, coming to Game Card. But this good news still comes with a qualifier.

Video Games Plus said this:

FYI: While we have been told this game is not a GKC, we have not been told to what extent the game is on the cart.

Now, Bethesda could pull the same trick they did with Indiana Jones And The Great Circle and compress the game to fit in a Game Card. But it’s still possible players will have to download part of the game.

It’s probably the former, but we won’t know for sure until when it comes out this August 11.