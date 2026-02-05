Gameranx

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is Coming To Nintendo Switch 2 In 2026

No word why this one doesn’t have a specific release date.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has just been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2.

Unlike Fallout 4 and Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is only dated for this year. Other details have also not been revealed yet, possibly because Bethesda is still working on the port.

But we can make some smart guesses on this game based on its release on other platforms.

Namely, other platorms had a Deluxe Edition on top of the Standard Edition, and there’s no reason for Nintendo not to offer the same thing.

The Deluxe Edition has a lot of bonus content, such as a digital artbok, soundtrack app, Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, etc.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered impressed fans for its hybrid remake/remaster approach to a 2000s classic. Hopefully this version will give a satisfying enough experience for fans to play on the go.

