Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Is Complete In Switch 2 Game Card – But Oblivion And Fallout 4 Are Only Codes In The Box

Bethesda has made a strange announcement regarding the three games they are releasing to Nintendo Switch 2.

First off, the good news. Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is confirmed to be coming to Switch 2 as a Game Card. It’s not a Game-Key Card, and the whole game will be in the Game Card.

There’s something perplexing about this news, because the PlayStation 5 disc release is considerably less consumer friendly. Only approximately 20 GB of the 125 GB of the game is in the disc. Players have to download the rest of the game to be able to play it.

But here’s where we get the bad and confusing news. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition which are both also releasing for the Switch 2, are arriving in retail stores as codes in the box.

These are not even Game-Key Cards, which can at least be lent and resold. Bethesda definitely knows fans won’t be happy with these choices.

We can only guess that development or budget constraints led to these decisions. But maybe if they sell well, Microsoft might consider Game Card releases in the future.