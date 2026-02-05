Gameranx

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Coming To Switch 2 In May

by

It looks impressive on Nintendo’s platform.

Bethesda has confirmed Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’s release date for Nintendo Switch 2.

The multi-award winning title is releasing on May 12, 2026. This announcement makes no mention of The Order of Giants DLC. It’s possible that it will be releasing on the platform later, and it’s just as likely to come with the game.

There’s also no word on the game’s performance on Nintendo’s platform, including if it will have quality and performance modes.  However, it supports DLSS 3 and full ray tracing on Nvidia’s PC GPUs.

While the Switch 2 version may not have the same features, Nvidia and MachineGames may have worked together to optimize performance for this platform.

Above everything else, it’s impressive to see this new title getting ported to Nintendo’s portable. It raises hope for more current generation AAAs to make their way to the Switch 2.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.

