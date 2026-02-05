Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Coming To Switch 2 Digitally This Month And On Retail This April

Bethesda has revealed that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is coming to the Switch 2.

The game is launching on digital on February 24 and on physical retail stores this April 28. We don’t know for now if that retail release will come in a Game-Key Card, or worse, as a code in a box.

This version comes with the base game, 150 Creation Club community creations, and these add-ons:

Automatron

Wasteland Workshop

Far Harbor

Contraptions Workshop

Vault-Tec Workshop

Nuka-World

Of course, this is nothing new for longtime Bethesda fans. But there’s still a clear appeal to bring this game around on the go.

On the flip side, it’s an opportunity for Bethesda to win Nintendo fans over with one of their stone cold classics. We’ll have to wait for Bethesda to confirm other details for this release such as technical performance, gyroscope support, and online multiplayer.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.