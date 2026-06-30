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Rumor: Rockstar And Nintendo Are Working On Making GTA 6 Happen On Switch 2

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As Obi-wan once said, there is another.

We have some huge rumors about GTA 6 – and Nintendo.

Nash Weedle claimed that GTA 6 was being ported to the Switch 2 back in November 2025. He also confirmed back then that it wouldn’t make it to GTA 6’s launch on November 19, 2026.

Today, he has shared an update on this rumored port. We did multiple translations of this tweet to make our best summary, and will correct if needed.

Nash says a port specialist has been subcontracted for this job, and they have apparently overcome the technical hurdles. Nash has multiple sources corroborating this port, but it definitely won’t release this year.

Shpeshal Nick has chimed in on this rumor, saying:

For what it’s worth, I haven’t heard “it’s coming” but I’ve heard they’re working with Rockstar/Take Two to make to try and make it happen

Nintendo bought Shiver Entertainment from Embracer as their in-house port specialist. They were rumored to have worked on the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 and they could be working on the GTA 6 port.

It goes without saying that the two products analysts hoped would save the video game industry coming together would be monumental.

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