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Jason Schreier: XBOX Has Not Closed Ninja Theory Or Compulsion Games

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They haven’t pulled the string over at XBOX quite yet.

Jason Schreier has once again debunked misinformation going around surrounding XBOX Game Studios.

After rumors initially spread that XBOX could be closing studios like Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games, Schreier clarified that these studios are still in negotiations with XBOX.

Rumors continued to spread, such as that XBOX featured Senua in the recent Xbox Games Showcase to help make Ninja Theory more sellable to another party. We also reported on Compulsion Games employees looking for job openings, though they hadn’t said that they were laid off.

Jason appeared on the r/Games subreddit to correct a thread with an incorrect title. He directly stated that Xbox did not close Ninja Theory, at least not yet.

Jason also claims that Compulsion management allowed their staff to look for jobs because they are anticipating layoffs.

Finally, he says Compulsion’s statement implies they may have to go independent with a skeleton staff, because they couldn’t afford to buy out the whole studio. So if it ever came to that, many of their developers could still be laid off.

It seems these studios will have to leave XBOX, but at least management is letting them find their own chances to survive.

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